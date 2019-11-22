In 1744, Abigail Adams, the second first lady of the United States, was born in Weymouth.

Birthdays: Actor Michael Callan is 84. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 78. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 76. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 69. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 61. Actress Mariel Hemingway is 58. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 52. Actress Scarlett Johansson is 35.

Today is Friday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2019. There are 39 days left in the year.

In 1935, a flying boat, the China Clipper, took off from Alameda, Calif., carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek met in Cairo to discuss measures for defeating Japan.

In 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Governor John B. Connally, in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded; a suspect, Lee Harvey Oswald, was arrested; Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.

In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.

In 1980, death claimed actress Mae West at her Hollywood residence at age 87.

In 2004, tens of thousands of demonstrators jammed downtown Kiev, denouncing Ukraine’s presidential runoff election as fraudulent and chanting the name of their reformist candidate, Viktor Yushchenko, who ended up winning a revote the following month.

In 2005, Angela Merkel took power as Germany’s first female chancellor.

In 2017, former sports doctor Larry Nassar, accused of molesting at least 125 girls and young women while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault. Ratko Mladic, the Bosnian Serb general whose forces carried out the worst massacre in Europe since World War II, was convicted of genocide and other crimes by the United Nations’ Yugoslav war crimes tribunal and sentenced to life behind bars.

Spectators bundled up for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York; a temperature of 21 degrees at the start of the parade made it one of the coldest Thanksgivings in the city in decades. Nissan fired chairman Carlos Ghosn after his arrest for alleged financial improprieties.