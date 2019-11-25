In 1783, the British evacuated New York during the Revolutionary War.

Birthdays: Playwright Murray Schisgal is 93. Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is 79. Author, actor and economist Ben Stein is 75. Actor John Larroquette is 72. Movie director Jonathan Kaplan is 72. Author Charlaine Harris is 68. Bucky “Bleeping’’ Dent is 68. Singer Amy Grant is 59. Actress Christina Applegate is 48.

Today is Monday, Nov. 25, the 329th day of 2019. There are 36 days left in the year.

In 1947, movie studio executives meeting in New York agreed to blacklist the ‘‘Hollywood Ten’’ who’d been cited for contempt of Congress the day before.

In 1961, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, was commissioned.

In 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lit an ‘‘eternal flame’’ at the gravesite.

In 1973, Albert Desalvo, who was identified as the Boston Strangler, was stabbed to death in Walpole maximum security prison.

In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.

In 1999, Elian Gonzalez, a 5-year-old Cuban boy, was rescued by a pair of sport fishermen off Florida, setting off an international custody battle.

In 2002, President George W. Bush signed legislation creating the Department of Homeland Security and appointed Tom Ridge to be its head.

In 2009, Toyota said it would replace the gas pedals on 4 million vehicles in the United States because the pedals could get stuck in the floor mats and cause sudden acceleration.

In 2016, Fidel Castro, who led his rebels to victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism, and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half-century of rule in Cuba, died at age 90.

Last year, US border agents fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants protesting near the border with Mexico after some of them tried to get through the fencing and wires separating the two countries; US authorities temporarily shut down the border crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, where thousands were waiting to apply for asylum. The nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century was declared fully contained after burning for more than two weeks; it had killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes in and around the Northern California town of Paradise.