Birthdays: Motown recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 90. Former senator Gary Hart, Democrat of Colorado, is 83. US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 82. Singer-songwriter Randy Newman is 76. Movie director Joe Dante is 72. Former ‘‘Late Show’’ orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 70. Actor Ed Harris is 69. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 68. Actress S. Epatha Merkerson is 67. Former Homeland Security secretary Michael Chertoff is 66. Actor Judd Nelson is 60. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron is 58. Comedian Jon Stewart is 57. Black Eyed Peas musician apl.de.ap is 45. Actress Aimee Garcia is 41. Rapper Chamillionaire is 40. R&B singer Trey Songz is 35.

Today is Thursday, Nov. 28, the 332nd day of 2019. There are 33 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.

In 1905, Sinn Fein was founded in Dublin.

In 1907, scrap-metal dealer Louis B. Mayer opens his first movie theater, in Haverhill.

In 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly-spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.

In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.

In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.

In 1975, President Ford nominated Federal Judge John Paul Stevens to the US Supreme Court seat vacated by William O. Douglas.

Advertisement

In 1979, an Air New Zealand DC-10 en route to the South Pole crashed into a mountain in Antarctica, killing all 257 people aboard.

In 2001, Enron Corp., once the world’s largest energy trader, collapsed after would-be rescuer Dynegy Inc. backed out of an $8.4 billion takeover deal. (Enron filed for bankruptcy protection four days later.)

Last year, Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Nancy Pelosi to become House speaker when Democrats took control of the House in January.