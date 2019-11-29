Birthdays: Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully is 92. Blues singer-musician John Mayall is 86. Actress Diane Ladd is 84. Composer-flugelhorn-player Chuck Mangione is 79. Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 73. Movie director Joel Coen is 65. Actor-game-show-host Howie Mandel is 64. Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel is 60. Actress Cathy Moriarty is 59. Actress Kim Delaney is 58. Actor Tom Sizemore is 58. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 57. Actor Don Cheadle is 55. New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight is 51. Actress Jennifer Elise Cox is 50. Actor Chadwick Boseman is 43. Actress Anna Faris is 43.

Today is Friday, Nov. 29, the 333rd day of 2019. There are 32 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1890, the first Army-Navy football game was played at West Point, N.Y.; Navy defeated Army, 24-0.

In 1947, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for the partitioning of Palestine between Arabs and Jews; 33 members, including the United States, voted in favor of the resolution, 13 voted against while 10 abstained. (The plan, rejected by the Arabs, was never implemented.)

In 1952, president-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower secretly left on a trip to Korea, keeping his campaign promise to assess the ongoing conflict first-hand.

In 1961, Enos the chimp was launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which orbited Earth twice before returning.

In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson named a commission headed by Chief Justice Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President Kennedy.

In 1981, actress Natalie Wood drowned in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, Calif., at age 43.

In 2001, George Harrison, the ‘‘quiet Beatle,’’ died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58.

In 2009, Iran approved plans to build 10 industrial scale uranium enrichment facilities in defiance of UN demands it halt enrichment.

Advertisement

Last year, as he headed to the Group of 20 summit in Argentina, President Trump abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels. (Trump and Putin ended up talking briefly on the sidelines of the summit.) In a surprise guilty plea, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen confessed that he lied to Congress about a Moscow real estate deal he pursued on Trump’s behalf during the 2016 campaign.