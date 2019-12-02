Birthdays: Former Attorney General Edwin Meese III is 88. Former senator Harry Reid, Democrat of Nevada, is 80. Actress Cathy Lee Crosby is 75. Movie director Penelope Spheeris is 74. Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips is 65. Actor Dennis Christopher is 64. Singer-producer Joe Henry is 59. Def Leppard musician Rick Savage is 59. Actor Brendan Coyle is 56. Actress Lucy Liu is 51. Actor Joe Lo Truglio is 49. Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles is 46. Singer Nelly Furtado is 41. Pop singer Britney Spears is 38. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 36. Actor Alfred Enoch is 31.

Today is Monday, Dec. 2, the 336th day of 2019. There are 29 days left in the year.

In 1816, the first savings bank in the United States, the Philadelphia Savings Fund Society, opened.

In 1823, President James Monroe outlined his doctrine opposing European expansion in the Western Hemisphere.

In 1859, militant abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid on Harpers Ferry the previous October.

In 1942, an artificially created, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction was demonstrated for the first time at the University of Chicago.

In 1954, the US Senate passed, 67-22, a resolution condemning Senator Joseph R. McCarthy, Republican of Wisconsin, saying he had ‘‘acted contrary to senatorial ethics and tended to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute.’’

In 1957, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first full-scale commercial nuclear facility in the United States, began operations. (The reactor ceased operating in 1982.)

In 1970, the newly created Environmental Protection Agency opened its doors under its first director, William D. Ruckelshaus.

In 1980, four American churchwomen were raped and murdered in El Salvador. (Five national guardsmen were convicted in the killings.)

In 1982, in the first operation of its kind, doctors at the University of Utah Medical Center implanted a permanent artificial heart in the chest of retired dentist Dr. Barney Clark, who lived 112 days with the device.

In 1993, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar was shot to death by security forces in Medellin.

In 2015, a couple loyal to Islamic State opened fire at a holiday banquet for public employees in San Bernardino, Calif., killing 14 people and wounding 21 others before dying in a shootout with police.

Last year, Israeli police recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on bribery charges, adding to a collection of legal troubles.