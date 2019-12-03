Birthdays: Movie director Jean-Luc Godard is 89. Singer Jaye P. Morgan is 88. Actor Nicolas Coster is 86. Rock singer Ozzy Osbourne is 71. Jefferson Starship singer Mickey Thomas is 70. Actress Daryl Hannah is 59. Actress Julianne Moore is 59. Olympic gold medal figure skater Katarina Witt is 54. Actor Brendan Fraser is 51. Singer Montell Jordan is 51. Actress Holly Marie Combs is 46. Actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish is 40. Actress Anna Chlumsky is 39. Actress Jenna Dewan is 39. Actress Dascha Polanco is 37. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 36. Lake Street Dive drummer musician Michael Calabrese is 35. Actress Amanda Seyfried is 34. Actor Jake T. Austin is 25.

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 3, the 337th day of 2019. There are 28 days left in the year.

In 1828, Andrew Jackson was elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.

In 1960, the Lerner and Loewe musical ‘‘Camelot,’’ starring Julie Andrews as Guenevere, Richard Burton as King Arthur, and Robert Goulet as Lancelot, opened on Broadway.

In 1964, police arrested some 800 students at the University of California Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in.

In 1967, a surgical team in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard performed the first human heart transplant on Louis Washkansky, who lived 18 days with the donor organ, which came from Denise Darvall, a 25-year-old bank clerk who had died in a traffic accident.

In 1979, 11 people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.

In 1980, Bernadine Dohrn, a former leader of the radical Weather Underground, surrendered to authorities in Chicago after more than a decade as a fugitive.

In 1984, thousands of people died after a cloud of methyl isocyanate gas escaped from a pesticide plant operated by a Union Carbide subsidiary in Bhopal, India.

In 1991, radicals in Lebanon released American hostage Alann Steen, who’d been held captive nearly five years.

In 1992, the first telephone text message was sent by British engineer Neil Papworth, who transmitted the greeting ‘‘Merry Christmas’’ from his work computer in Newbury, Berkshire, to Vodafone executive Richard Jarvis’ mobile phone. The Greek tanker Aegean Sea spilled more than 21 million gallons of crude oil when it ran aground off northwestern Spain.

In 1999, Tori Murden of the United States became the first woman to row across the Atlantic Ocean alone as she arrived at the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 81 days after leaving the Canary Islands near the coast of Africa.

In 2002, thousands of personnel files released under a court order showed that the Archdiocese of Boston went to great lengths to hide priests accused of abuse, including clergy who’d allegedly snorted cocaine and had sex with girls aspiring to be nuns.

In 2009, Pope Benedict XVI and visiting Russian President Dmitry Medvedev agreed to upgrade Vatican-Kremlin ties to full diplomatic relations. Comcast and GE announced joint venture plans, with Comcast owning a 51 percent controlling stake in NBC Universal.

In 2014, a Staten Island, N.Y., grand jury declined to indict police officer Daniel Pantaleo in the July 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man stopped on suspicion of selling loose, untaxed cigarettes.

Last year, a casket containing the body of former president George H.W. Bush was flown from Texas to Washington to lie in state at the US Capitol.