Birthdays: Game show host Wink Martindale is 86. Pop singer Freddy Cannon is 83. Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 82. The Byrds singer-bassist Chris Hillman is 75. Rock singer Southside Johnny Lyon is 71. Actor Jeff Bridges is 70. Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington is 68. Actress Patricia Wettig is 68. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 64. Actress Marisa Tomei is 55. Actor-comedian Fred Armisen is 53. Rapper Jay-Z is 50. Actress-model Tyra Banks is 46. Actress Lindsay Felton is 35. Actor Orlando Brown is 32.

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 4, the 338th day of 2019. There are 27 days left in the year.

In 1942, during World War II, US bombers struck the Italian mainland for the first time with a raid on Naples. President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the dismantling of the Works Progress Administration, which had been created to provide jobs during the Depression.

In 1954, the first Burger King stand was opened in Miami by James McLamore and David Edgerton.

In 1965, the United States launched Gemini 7 with Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Frank Borman and Navy Commander James A. Lovell aboard on a two-week mission. (While Gemini 7 was in orbit, its sister ship, Gemini 6A, was launched on Dec. 15 on a one-day mission; the two spacecraft were able to rendezvous within a foot of each other.)

In 1978, San Francisco got its first female mayor as City Supervisor Dianne Feinstein was named to replace the assassinated George Moscone.

In 1980, the bodies of four American churchwomen slain in El Salvador two days earlier were unearthed. (Five Salvadoran national guardsmen were later convicted of murdering nuns Ita Ford, Maura Clarke, and Dorothy Kazel, and lay worker Jean Donovan.)

In 1986, both houses of Congress moved to establish special committees to conduct their own investigations of the Iran-Contra affair.

In 1995, the first NATO troops landed in the Balkans to begin setting up a peace mission that brought American soldiers into the middle of the Bosnian conflict.

In 2000, in a pair of legal setbacks for Al Gore, a Florida state judge refused to overturn George W. Bush’s certified victory in Florida and the US Supreme Court set aside a ruling that had allowed manual recounts.

Last year, long lines of people wound through the Capitol Rotunda to view the casket of former President George H.W. Bush. Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer abruptly announced his retirement, citing health concerns and a difficult year that included a three-game suspension over his handling of domestic violence allegations against an assistant.