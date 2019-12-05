Birthdays: Singer Little Richard is 87. Author Joan Didion is 85. Author Calvin Trillin is 84. Pop singer Jim Messina is 72. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett is 72. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 62. Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 54. Comedian-actress Margaret Cho is 51. Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 50. Actress Amy Acker is 43. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich is 28.

Today is Thursday, Dec. 5, the 339th day of 2019. There are 26 days left in the year.

In 1848, President James K. Polk triggered the Gold Rush of ‘49 by confirming that gold had been discovered in California.

In 1901, movie producer Walt Disney was born in Chicago.

In 1933, national Prohibition came to an end as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.

In 1945, five US Navy torpedo bombers mysteriously disappeared after taking off from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on a training mission with the loss of all 14 crew members; ‘‘The Lost Squadron’’ contributed to the legend of the Bermuda Triangle.

In 1952, the Great Smog of London descended on the British capital; the unusually thick fog, which contained toxic pollutants, lasted five days and was blamed for causing thousands of deaths.

In 1994, Republicans chose Newt Gingrich to be the first GOP speaker of the House in four decades.

In 2002, Strom Thurmond, the oldest and (until Robert Byrd overtook him) longest-serving senator in history, celebrated his 100th birthday on Capitol Hill.

In 2013, Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first black president, died at age 95.

Last year, former President George H.W. Bush was mourned at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral attended by President Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter along with their spouses; former president George W. Bush was among the speakers, eulogizing his dad as “the brightest of a thousand points of light.”