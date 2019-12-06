In 1790, Congress moved to Philadelphia from New York.

Birthdays: Comedy performer David Ossman is 83. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 81. Actor James Naughton is 74. Actress JoBeth Williams is 71. Actor Tom Hulce is 66. Actor Wil Shriner is 66. Actor Kin Shriner is 66. Rock musician NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is 25.

Today is Friday, Dec. 6, the 340th day of 2019. There are 25 days left in the year.

In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.

In 1923, a presidential address was broadcast on radio for the first time as President Coolidge spoke to a joint session of Congress.

In 1962, 37 coal miners were killed in an explosion at a mine operated by US Steel in Carmichaels, Pa.

In 1973, House minority leader Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew.

In 1998, in Venezuela, former Lieutenant Colonel Hugo Chavez, who had staged a bloody coup attempt against the government six years earlier, was elected president.

In 2001, President Bush dedicated the national Christmas tree to those who had died on Sept. 11 and to service members who had died in the line of duty.

In 2017, President Trump declared Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital, defying warnings from the Palestinians and others around the world that he would be destroying hopes for Mideast peace. Time magazine named as its Person of the Year the ‘‘Silence Breakers’’ — those who had shared their stories about sexual assault.