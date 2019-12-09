Birthdays: Actor Kirk Douglas is 103. Actor-writer Buck Henry is 89. Actress Dame Judi Dench is 85. Actor Beau Bridges is 78. Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 77. Former Senate majority leader Thomas Daschle, Democrat of South Dakota, is 72. Golf Hall of Famer Tom Kite is 70. Singer Joan Armatrading is 69. Actor John Malkovich is 66. Singer Donny Osmond is 62. Actor Joe Lando is 58. Actress Felicity Huffman is 57. Empress Masako of Japan is 56. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat of New York, is 53. Singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 50. Actress Allison Smith is 50. Rock musician Tre Cool (Green Day) is 47. Rock singer Imogen Heap is 42. Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 41. Olympic gold medal gymnast McKayla Maroney is 24.

Today is Monday, Dec. 9, the 343rd day of 2019. There are 22 days left in the year.

In 1608, English poet John Milton was born in London.

In 1911, an explosion inside the Cross Mountain coal mine near Briceville, Tenn., killed 84 workers. (Five were rescued.)

In 1912, Thomas “Tip’’ O’Neill was born in Cambridge. The former House speaker died on Jan. 5, 1994.

In 1960, an unmanned B-52 crashed near Barre, Vt., after its crew bailed out when they erroneously concluded it was about to crash.

In 1975, President Ford signed a $2.3 billion seasonal loan-authorization that officials of New York City and state said would prevent a city default.

In 1987, the first Palestinian intefadeh, or uprising, began as riots broke out in Gaza and spread to the West Bank, triggering a strong Israeli response.

In 1990, Solidarity founder Lech Walesa won Poland’s presidential runoff by a landslide.

In 1992, Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation. (The couple’s divorce became final in August of 1996.)

In 2000, the US Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt in the Florida vote count on which Al Gore pinned his best hopes of winning the White House.

In 2013, scientists revealed that NASA’s Curiosity rover had uncovered signs of an ancient freshwater lake on Mars.

In 2014, Senate investigators concluded the United States had brutalized scores of terror suspects with interrogation tactics that turned secret CIA prisons into chambers of suffering and did nothing to make Americans safer after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Last year, a massive storm brought snow, sleet, and freezing rain across a wide swath of the South, cutting power to hundreds of thousands.