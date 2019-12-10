Birthdays: Actor Tommy Kirk is 78. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ralph Tavares is 78. Actress-singer Gloria Loring is 73. Pop-funk musician Walter ‘‘Clyde’’ Orange (The Commodores) is 73. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 68. Actress Susan Dey is 67. Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich is 63. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 62. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 59. Actress Nia Peeples is 58. TV chef Bobby Flay is 55. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 54. The White Stripes drummer Meg White is 45. Actress Raven-Symone is 34.

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2019. There are 21 days left in the year.

In 1690, Massachusetts Bay Colony becomes the first colonial government in America to issue paper money.

In 1830, Emily Dickinson, American poet, was born in Amherst. She died May 15, 1886, also in Amherst.

In 1869, women were granted the right to vote in the Wyoming Territory.

In 1905, the O. Henry short story ‘‘The Gift of the Magi’’ was published in the New York Sunday World Magazine under the title ‘‘Gifts of the Magi.’’

In 1948, the UN General Assembly adopted its Universal Declaration on Human Rights.

In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it ‘‘with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.’’

In 1967, singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others were killed when their plane crashed into Wisconsin’s Lake Monona; trumpeter Ben Cauley, a member of the group the Bar-Kays, was the only survivor.

In 1987, President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev concluded three days of summit talks in Washington.

In 1994, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres, and Yitzhak Rabin received the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East.

In 1995, the first group of US Marines arrived in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo to join NATO soldiers sent to enforce peace in former Yugoslavia.

In 1996, South African President Nelson Mandela signed the country’s new constitution into law during a ceremony in Sharpeville.

In 2007, suspended NFL star Michael Vick was sentenced by a federal judge in Richmond, Va., to 23 months in prison for bankrolling a dogfighting operation and killing dogs that underperformed (Vick served 19 months at Leavenworth). Former vice president Al Gore accepted the Nobel Peace Prize with a call for humanity to rise up against a looming climate crisis and stop waging war on the environment.

In 2009, President Barack Obama accepted the Nobel Peace Prize with a humble acknowledgment of his scant accomplishments and a robust defense of the United States at war.

In 2013, South Africa held a memorial service for Nelson Mandela, during which President Obama energized tens of thousands of spectators and nearly 100 visiting heads of state with a plea for the world to emulate ‘‘the last great liberator of the 20th century.’’ General Motors named product chief Mary Barra its new CEO, making her the first woman to run a US car company.

Last year, facing almost certain defeat, British Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a vote in Parliament on her Brexit deal, saying she would go back to EU leaders to seek changes to the divorce agreement. In a televised address, French President Emmanuel Macron broke his silence on the increasingly violent protests in Paris and elsewhere, pleading for a return to calm and offering tax relief for struggling workers and pensioners.