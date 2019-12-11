Birthdays: Actress Rita Moreno is 88. Bread singer David Gates is 79. Actress Donna Mills is 79. Former senator Max Baucus, Democrat of Montana, is 78. Former secretary of state and senator from Massachusetts John Kerry is 76. Gospel singer Paul Beasley is 75. Singer Brenda Lee is 75. Actress Lynda Day George is 75. Actress Teri Garr is 72. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 68. Actress Bess Armstrong is 66. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 65. Actress-comedian Mo’Nique is 52. Actor Max Martini is 50. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 46. Actress Karla Souza is 33. Actress Hailee Steinfeld is 23.

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2019. There are 20 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1792, France’s King Louis XVI went before the Convention to face charges of treason. (Louis was convicted and executed the following month.)

In 1844, the first experimental use of an inhaled anesthetic in dentistry took place as Dr. Horace Wells of Hartford, under the influence of nitrous oxide, had a colleague extract one of his teeth.

In 1936, Britain’s King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI.

In 1941, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States.

In 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar surface.

In 1980, President Carter signed legislation creating a $1.6 billion environmental ‘‘superfund’’ to pay for cleaning chemical spills and toxic waste dumps.

In 1997, more than 150 countries agreed at a global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan, to control the Earth’s greenhouse gases.

In 2001, in the first criminal indictment stemming from 9/11, federal prosecutors charged Zacarias Moussaoui, a French citizen of Moroccan descent, with conspiring to murder thousands in the suicide hijackings. (Moussaoui pleaded guilty to conspiracy in 2005 and was sentenced to life in prison.)

Advertisement

In 2004, doctors in Austria said that Ukrainian presidential candidate Viktor Yushchenko had been poisoned with dioxin, which caused the severe disfigurement and partial paralysis of his face.

In 2008, former Nasdaq chairman Bernie Madoff was arrested, accused of running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme that destroyed thousands of people’s life savings and wrecked charities. (Madoff is serving a 150-year federal prison sentence.)

In 2009, Tiger Woods announced on his website that he was taking an indefinite leave from golf to try to save his five-year-old marriage to Elin Nordegren. (However, the couple ended up divorcing in August 2010.)In 2017, chef Mario Batali stepped away from his restaurant empire and his cooking show as he conceded that reports of sexual misconduct ‘‘match up’’ to his behavior.

Last year, a man who had been flagged as a possible extremist sprayed gunfire near the famous Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg, killing three people.