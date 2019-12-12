Birthdays: Former TV host Bob Barker is 96. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 87. Singer Dionne Warwick is 79. Rock singer-musician Dickey Betts is 76. Actor Bill Nighy is 70. Actor Duane Chase (Film: ‘‘The Sound of Music”) is 69. Gymnast-turned-actress Cathy Rigby is 67. Actress Sheree J. Wilson is 61. Pop singer Daniel O’Donnell is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 57. Author Sophie Kinsella is 50. Actress Regina Hall is 49. Actress Mayim Bialik is 44. Actor Lucas Hedges is 23.

Today is Thursday, Dec. 12, the 346th day of 2019. There are 19 days left in the year.

In 1787, Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify the US Constitution.

In 1870, Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina became the first black lawmaker sworn into the US House of Representatives.

In 1913, authorities in Florence, Italy, announced that the ‘‘Mona Lisa,’’ stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911, had been recovered.

In 1915, singer-actor Frank Sinatra was born Francis Albert Sinatra in Hoboken, N.J.

In 1917, during World War I, a train carrying some 1,000 French troops from the Italian front derailed while descending a steep hill in Modane; at least half of the soldiers were killed in France’s greatest rail disaster.

In 1963, Kenya became independent of Britain.

In 1977, the dance movie ‘‘Saturday Night Fever,’’ starring John Travolta, premiered in New York.

In 1985, 248 American soldiers and eight crew members were killed when an Arrow Air charter crashed after takeoff from Gander, Newfoundland.

In 1989, in New York, hotel queen Leona Helmsley, 69, was sentenced to four years in prison and fined $7.1 million for tax evasion.

In 1997, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the international terrorist known as ‘‘Carlos the Jackal,’’ went on trial in Paris on murder charges.

In 2000, George W. Bush became president-elect as a divided US Supreme Court reversed a state court decision for recounts in Florida’s contested election.

In 2009, Houston elected its first openly gay mayor, with voters handing a solid victory to City Controller Annise Parker after a hotly contested runoff with former city attorney Gene Locke.

In 2014, President Barack Obama urged the Senate to ratify a $1.1 trillion spending bill opposed by some Democrats, judging it an imperfect measure that stemmed from ‘‘the divided government that the American people voted for.’’ (The Senate passed the measure the next day.) Illustrator Norman Bridwell, 86, creator of Clifford the Red Dog, died in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

Last year, Michael Cohen, President Trump’s one-time fixer, was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes that included arranging the payment of hush money to conceal Trump’s alleged sexual affairs. British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a political crisis over her Brexit deal, winning a no-confidence vote by Conservative lawmakers that could have brought an end to her leadership.