Birthdays: Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz is 99. Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 94. Actor Christopher Plummer is 90. Music/film producer Lou Adler is 86. Singer John Davidson is 78. Actress Kathy Garver (TV: ‘‘Family Affair”) is 74. Singer Ted Nugent is 71. Rock musician Jeff ‘‘Skunk’’ Baxter is 71. Actor Robert Lindsay is 70. Actor Steve Buscemi is 62. Actor Johnny Whitaker (TV: ‘‘Family Affair”) is 60. Actress-reality TV star NeNe Leakes is 53. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 52. Actor Jeffrey Pierce is 48. Actress Kimee Balmilero (TV: ‘‘Hawaii Five-0”) is 40. Rock singer Amy Lee (Evanescence) is 38. Singer Taylor Swift is 30.

Today is Friday, Dec. 13, the 347th day of 2019. There are 18 days left in the year.

In 1937, the Chinese city of Nanjing fell to Japanese forces during the Sino-Japanese War; what followed was a massacre of war prisoners, soldiers and citizens. (China maintains that up to 300,000 people were killed; Japanese nationalists say the death toll was far lower, and some maintain the massacre never happened.)

In 1981, authorities in Poland imposed martial law in a crackdown on the Solidarity labor movement. (Martial law formally ended in 1983.)

In 1989, the film ‘‘Driving Miss Daisy,’’ starring Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy, was put into limited release by Warner Bros.

In 1997, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Los Angeles for the 1 billion-dollar Getty Center, one of the largest arts centers in the United States.

In 2000, Republican George W. Bush claimed the presidency a day after the US Supreme Court shut down further recounts of disputed ballots in Florida; Democrat Al Gore conceded, delivering a call for national unity.

In 2001, the Pentagon publicly released a captured videotape of Osama bin Laden in which the Al Qaeda leader said the deaths and destruction achieved by the September 11 attacks exceeded his ‘‘most optimistic’’ expectations.

In 2002, Cardinal Bernard Law resigned as Boston archbishop because of the priest sex abuse scandal.

In 2003, Saddam Hussein was captured by US forces while hiding in a hole under a farmhouse in Adwar, Iraq, near his hometown of Tikrit.

In 2014, thousands of protesters marched in New York, Washington, and other US cities to call attention to the killing of unarmed black men by white police officers who faced no criminal charges.

Last year, a Russian gun-rights activist, Maria Butina, admitted in a plea deal that she was a secret agent for the Kremlin who tried to infiltrate conservative US political groups as Donald Trump rose to power.