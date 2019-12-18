Birthdays: Actress Cicely Tyson is 95. Former US attorney general Ramsey Clark is 92. Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is 76. Director Steven Spielberg is 73. Director Gillian Armstrong is 69. Movie reviewer Leonard Maltin is 69. Actor Ray Liotta is 65. Actor Brad Pitt is 56. Pro wrestler-turned-actor ‘‘Stone Cold’’ Steve Austin is 55. Actor Casper Van Dien is 51. Rapper DMX is 49. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 47. Pop singer Sia is 44. Actor Josh Dallas is 41. Actress Katie Holmes is 41. Singer Christina Aguilera is 39. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is 22. Electro-pop singer Billie Eilish is 18.

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 18, the 352nd day of 2019. There are 13 days left in the year.

In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery, was declared in effect.

In 1916, during World War I, the 10-month Battle of Verdun ended with French troops succeeding in repulsing a major German offensive.

In 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment to the Constitution prohibiting ‘‘the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors’’ and sent it to the states for ratification.

In 1957, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first US nuclear facility to generate electricity, went on line. (It was taken out of service in 1982.)

In 1972, the United States began heavy bombing of North Vietnamese targets during the Vietnam War.

In 1995, the Ted Williams Tunnel, a key part of the Big Dig, opened. Work on the tunnel connecting downtown Boston to East Boston started in September of 1991.

In 1998, the House debated articles of impeachment against President Clinton.

In 2003, two federal appeals courts ruled the US military could not indefinitely hold prisoners without access to lawyers or American courts.

In 2014, ‘‘The Colbert Report’’ came to an end after nine years on Comedy Central.

Last year, President Trump’s charitable foundation reached a deal with New York’s attorney general for the foundation to go out of business. (Last month, a New York state judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities as a fine for misusing his foundation.)