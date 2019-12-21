Birthdays: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 84. Actress Jane Fonda is 82. Actor Larry Bryggman is 81. Singer Carla Thomas is 77. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 75. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 71. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 69. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 67. Singer Betty Wright is 66. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 65. Actress Jane Kaczmarek is 64. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 63. Entertainer Jim Rose is 63. Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen is 62. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 62. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 57. Actress Michelle Hurd is 53. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 53. Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 51. Actress Julie Delpy is 50. Actor Steven Yeun is 36. Actress Kaitlyn Dever is 23.

Today is Saturday, Dec. 21, the 355th day of 2019. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 11:19 p.m. Eastern time.

Advertisement

In 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth.

In 1891, the first basketball game, devised by James Naismith, is believed to have been played at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield.

In 1914, the US government began requiring passport applicants to provide photographs of themselves.

In 1945, US Army General George S. Patton, 60, died in Heidelberg, Germany, 12 days after being seriously injured in a car accident.

In 1967, Louis Washkansky, the first human heart transplant recipient, died at a hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 days after receiving the donor organ. The satirical comedy-drama ‘‘The Graduate,’’ starring Anne Bancroft and Dustin Hoffman, was released by Embassy Pictures.

In 1968, Apollo 8 was launched on a mission to orbit the moon.

In 1969, Vince Lombardi coached his last football game as his team, the Washington Redskins, lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10.

Advertisement

In 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground.

In 1991, eleven of the 12 former Soviet republics proclaimed the birth of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the death of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

In 1995, the city of Bethlehem passed from Israeli to Palestinian control.

In 2009, President Barack Obama hailed a crucial, early-morning test vote in the Senate on his health care overhaul, in which all 58 Democrats and two independents held together against unanimous Republican opposition. A Russian rocket blasted off from Kazakhstan, shuttling an American, a Russian and a Japanese to the International Space Station.

In 2014, Jordan Axani, a 28-year-old businessman from Toronto, and a woman he’d never met before, Elizabeth Quinn Gallagher, a 23-year-old student from Nova Scotia, set out on a round-the-world trip. (Axani had advertised on social media for a travel companion after breaking up with his girlfriend, also named Elizabeth Gallagher; the companion was required to be a Canadian named Elizabeth Gallagher to take advantage of the non-refundable, non-exchangeable airline tickets.) Actress Billie Whitelaw, 82, died in London.

Last year, the House and Senate adjourned without a deal on spending, guaranteeing that a partial government shutdown would begin at midnight; President Trump continued to push for $5 billion in border wall funding, a proposal Democrats staunchly opposed. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery in New York to remove two malignant growths in her left lung, the third time she had been treated for cancer since 1999. In his annual Christmas speech, Pope Francis demanded that priests who had raped and molested children turn themselves in, and vowed that the Catholic Church would “never again” hide their crimes.