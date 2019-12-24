Birthdays: Author Mary Higgins Clark is 92. Federal health official Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., is 79. Former US attorney general Jeff Sessions is 73. The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, is 62. Singer Ricky Martin is 48. Author Stephenie Meyer is 46. TV personality Ryan Seacrest is 45. Actress Sofia Black-D’Elia is 28.

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 24, the 358th day of 2019. There are seven days left in the year. This is Christmas Eve.

In 1814, the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812 following ratification by both the British Parliament and the US Senate.

In 1865, several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tenn., that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.

In 1906, Canadian physicist Reginald A. Fessenden became the first person to transmit the human voice (his own) as well as music over radio, from Brant Rock in Marshfield.

In 1913, 73 people, most of them children, died in a crush of panic after a false cry of ‘‘Fire!’’ during a Christmas party for striking miners and their families at the Italian Hall in Calumet, Mich.

In 1914, during World War I, impromptu Christmas truces began to take hold along parts of the Western Front between British and German soldiers.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed General Dwight D. Eisenhower supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe.

In 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts, orbiting the moon, read passages from the Old Testament Book of Genesis during a Christmas Eve telecast.

In 1992, President Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others in the Iran-Contra scandal.

In 1993, the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, who blended Christian and psychiatric principles into a message of ‘‘positive thinking,’’ died in Pawling, NY, at age 95.

In 2009, the Senate passed health care legislation, 60-39, in the chamber’s first Christmas Eve vote since 1895.

Last year, an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died while in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection; he was the second immigrant child to die in December while in the agency’s care.