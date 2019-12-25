Birthdays: Author Anne Roiphe is 84. Actor Gary Sandy is 74. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 73. Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 73. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 71. Actress Sissy Spacek is 70. Blues singer/guitarist Joe Louis Walker is 70. Former White House adviser Karl Rove is 69. Eurythmics Singer Annie Lennox is 65. UB40 singer-musician Robin Campbell is 65. The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 61. Christina Romer, former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, is 61. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 48.

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 25, the 359th day of 2019. There are six days left in the year. This is Christmas Day.

In 336, the first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 took place in Rome.

In 1651, the Massachusetts General Court, reflecting Puritan attitudes, ordered a five shilling fine for “observing any such day as Christmas.”

In 1776, General George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, N.J., during the American Revolutionary War.

In 1821, Clara Barton, founder of the Red Cross, was born in North Oxford, Mass.

In 1926, Hirohito became emperor of Japan, succeeding his father, Emperor Yoshihito.

In 1931, New York’s Metropolitan Opera broadcast an entire live opera over radio for the first time: ‘‘Hansel and Gretel’’ by Engelbert Humperdinck.

In 1973, ‘‘The Sting,’’ starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as a pair of 1930s grifters, was released by Universal Pictures.

In 1977, comedian Charles Chaplin died in Switzerland at age 88.

In 1989, ousted Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife, Elena, were executed following a popular uprising. Former baseball manager Billy Martin, 61, died in a traffic accident near Binghamton, N.Y.

In 1990, the World Wide Web, the system providing quick access to websites over the Internet, was born in Geneva as computer scientists Tim Berners-Lee and Robert Cailliau created the world’s first hyperlinked webpage.

In 1991, Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev went on television to announce his resignation as the eighth and final leader of a communist superpower that had already gone out of existence.

In 1999, space shuttle Discovery’s astronauts finished their repair job on the Hubble Space Telescope and released it back into orbit.

In 2003, sixteen people were killed by mudslides that swept over campgrounds in California’s San Bernardino Valley.

In 2006, James Brown, the ‘‘Godfather of Soul,’’ died in Atlanta at age 73.

In 2009, passengers aboard Northwest Airlines Flight 253 foiled an attempt to blow up the plane as it was landing in Detroit by seizing Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, who tried to set off explosives in his underwear. (Abdulmutallab later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.)

Last year, in a Christmas Day appearance in the Oval Office, President Trump issued a lengthy defense of his demand for a border wall; he said parts of the federal government would stay closed until Democrats agreed to put up more walls along the US-Mexico border to deter criminal elements.