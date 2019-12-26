Birthdays: Kitty Dukakis is 83. Record producer (and convicted murderer) Phil Spector is 80. ‘‘America’s Most Wanted’’ host John Walsh is 74. Country musician Bob Carpenter of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 73. Funk musician George Porter Jr. of the Meters is 72. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 65. Former senator Evan Bayh, Democrat of Indiana, is 64. Humorist David Sedaris is 63. Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is 56. The Shins singer James Mercer is 49. Actor-singer Jared Leto is 48. Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 40. Actor Kit Harington is 33. Pop singer Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix) is 27.

Today is Thursday, Dec. 26, the 360th day of 2019. There are five days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1799, former President George Washington was eulogized by Colonel Henry Lee as ‘‘first in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen.’’

In 1893, Chinese leader Mao Zedong was born in Hunan province.

In 1917, during World War I, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation authorizing the government to take over operation of the nation’s railroads.

In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, the embattled US 101st Airborne Division in Belgium was relieved by units of the Fourth Armored Division. Tennessee Williams’ play ‘‘The Glass Menagerie’’ was first performed at the Civic Theatre in Chicago.

In 1947, heavy snow blanketed the Northeast, burying New York City under 26.4 inches of snow in 16 hours; the severe weather was blamed for some 80 deaths.

In 1985, Ford Motor Company began selling its Taurus and Sable sedans and station wagons.

In 1994, French commandos stormed a hijacked Air France jetliner on the ground in Marseille, killing four Algerian hijackers and freeing 170 hostages.

Advertisement

In 1996, 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colo. (To date, the slaying remains unsolved.)

In 2000, Michael McDermott, an employee at an Internet firm in Wakefield, shot and killed seven co-workers. (McDermott was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.) Veteran stage and screen actor Jason Robards died in Bridgeport, Conn., at age 78.

In 2003, an earthquake struck the historic Iranian city of Bam, killing at least 26,000 people.

In 2004, more than 230,000 people, mostly in southern Asia, were killed by a 100-foot-high tsunami triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake beneath the Indian Ocean.

In 2006, former President Gerald R. Ford died in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at age 93.

In 2009, a 23-year-old Nigerian man, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, who claimed to have ties to Al Qaeda, was charged with trying to destroy a Detroit-bound airliner on Christmas Day.

Last year, President Trump made an unannounced trip to Iraq to meet with US troops, landing at an airbase west of Baghdad after dark for a visit that lasted around three and a half hours. The Dow industrials posted their biggest ever single-day point gain, surging more than 1,000 points higher; the market remained on track for its worst December since 1931. Japan announced it was leaving the International Whaling Commission in order to resume commercial whale hunts for the first time in 30 years.