In 1831, naturalist Charles Darwin set out on a round-the-world voyage aboard the HMS Beagle.

Birthdays: Actor John Amos is 80. Foreigner guitarist musician Mick Jones is 75. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 71. Jazz singer-musician T.S. Monk is 70. Singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff is 68. Actress Tovah Feldshuh is 66. Actress Emilie de Ravin is 38. Paramore singer Hayley Williams is 31. Country singer Shay Mooney is 28. Actor Timothee Chalamet is 24.

Today is Friday, Dec. 27, the 361st day of 2019. There are four days left in the year.

In 1904, James Barrie’s play ‘‘Peter Pan: The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up’’ opened at the Duke of York’s Theater in London.

In 1945, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were formally established.

In 1968, Apollo 8 and its three astronauts made a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific.

In 1979, Soviet forces seized control of Afghanistan. President Hafizullah Amin was overthrown and executed.

In 1985, Palestinian guerrillas opened fire inside the Rome and Vienna airports; 19 victims were killed, plus four attackers who were slain by police and security personnel. American naturalist Dian Fossey, 53, who had studied gorillas in the wild in Rwanda, was found hacked to death.

In 1995, Israeli jeeps sped out of the West Bank town of Ramallah, capping a seven-week pullout giving Yasser Arafat control over 90 percent of the West Bank’s 1 million Palestinian residents and one-third of its land.

In 2001, Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld announced that Taliban and Al Qaeda prisoners would be held at the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

In 2002, a defiant North Korea ordered UN nuclear inspectors to leave the country and said it would restart a laboratory capable of producing plutonium for nuclear weapons; the UN nuclear watchdog said its inspectors were ‘‘staying put’’ for the time being.

In 2009, Iranian security forces fired on Tehran protesters, killing at least eight.

In 2014, Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turkish gunman who shot and wounded John Paul II in 1981, laid white flowers on the saint’s tomb in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Last year, Richard Overton, the nation’s oldest living world War II veteran who was also believed to be the oldest living man in the United States, died in Texas at the age of 112.