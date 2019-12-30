Birthdays: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 84. TV director James Burrows is 79. Actor Fred Ward is 77. Singer-musician Michael Nesmith is 77. Singer Patti Smith is 73. Rock singer-musician Jeff Lynne is 72. TV personality Meredith Vieira is 66. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is 64. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 60. Sprinter Ben Johnson is 58. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is 56. Movie director Bennett Miller is 53. Actor Jason Behr is 46. Golfer Tiger Woods is 44. TV personality-boxer Laila Ali is 42. Actress Lucy Punch is 42. Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 41. Actress Eliza Dushku is 39. The Lumineers singer-musician Wesley Schultz is 37. NBA player LeBron James is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Andra Day is 35.

Today is Monday, Dec. 30, the 364th day of 2019. There is one day left in the year.

In 1853, the United States and Mexico signed a treaty under which the US agreed to buy some 45,000 square miles of land from Mexico for $10 million in a deal known as the Gadsden Purchase.

In 1860, 10 days after South Carolina seceded from the Union, the state militia seized the US arsenal in Charleston.

In 1903, about 600 people died when fire broke out at the recently opened Iroquois Theater in Chicago.

In 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before dissolving in December 1991.

In 1936, the United Auto Workers union staged its first ‘‘sit-down’’ strike, at the General Motors Fisher Body Plant No. 1 in Flint, Mich. (The strike lasted until Feb. 11, 1937.)

In 1942, a near-riot of bobby-soxers greeted the opening of Frank Sinatra’s singing engagement at the Paramount Theater in New York’s Times Square.

In 1972, the United States halted its heavy bombing of North Vietnam.

In 1997, a deadly massacre in Algeria’s insurgency began in four mountain villages as armed men killed women and children in an attack that lasted from dusk until dawn the following morning; up to 412 deaths were reported.

In 2006, a state funeral service was held in the US Capitol Rotunda for former president Gerald R. Ford.

In 2009, seven CIA employees and a Jordanian intelligence officer were killed by a suicide bomber at a US base in Khost, Afghanistan.

In 2014, President Vladimir Putin’s chief political foe, Alexei Navalny, was convicted in a fraud case widely seen as a vendetta by the Kremlin, triggering one of Russia’s boldest anti-government demonstrations in years.

Last year, President Trump’s outgoing chief of staff, John Kelly, told the Los Angeles Times that Trump had long ago backed away from his campaign pledge to construct a solid wall along the Mexico border.