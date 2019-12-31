Birthdays: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 82. Actress Sarah Miles is 78. The Police guitarist Andy Summers is 77. Actor Ben Kingsley is 76. Producer-director Taylor Hackford is 75. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 73. Actor Tim Matheson is 72. The Guess Who singer Burton Cummings is 72. Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton is 68. Actress Bebe Neuwirth is 61. Actor Val Kilmer is 60. Singer Paul Westerberg is 60. Author Nicholas Sparks is 54. Donald Trump Jr. is 42. Rapper PSY (Park Jae-sang) is 42. Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, is 40. DJ/vocalist Drew Taggart (The Chainsmokers) is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 24.

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 31, the 365th and final day of 2019.

In 1775, during the Revolutionary War, the British repulsed an attack by Continental Army generals Richard Montgomery and Benedict Arnold at Quebec; Montgomery was killed.

In 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.

In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.

In 1951, the Marshall Plan expired after distributing more than $12 billion in foreign aid.

In 1972, Major League baseball player Roberto Clemente, 38, was killed when a plane he chartered and was traveling on to bring relief supplies to earthquake-devastated Nicaragua crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.

In 1974, private US citizens were allowed to buy and own gold for the first time in more than 40 years.

In 1985, singer Rick Nelson, 45, and six other people were killed when fire broke out aboard a DC-3 that was taking the group to a New Year’s Eve performance in Dallas.

In 1986, 97 people were killed when fire broke out in the Dupont Plaza Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Three hotel workers later pleaded guilty in connection with the blaze.)

In 1991, representatives of the government of El Salvador and rebels reached agreement at the United Nations on a peace accord to end 12 years of civil war.

In 1999, Russian President Boris Yeltsin announced his resignation (he was succeeded by Vladimir Putin).

In 1997, Michael Kennedy, the 39-year-old son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was killed in a skiing accident on Aspen Mountain in Colorado.

In 2001, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani spent his final day in office praising police, firefighters, and other city employees in the wake of 9/11, and said he had no regrets about returning to private life.

In 2009, a lone gunman dressed in black killed five people in Espoo, Finland, four of them at a crowded shopping mall, before returning home and taking his own life.

In 2014, in one of his final acts as Maryland governor, Democrat Martin O’Malley announced that he would commute the sentences of four death-row inmates to life in prison without parole. A stampede at Shanghai’s glitzy riverfront during New Year celebrations resulted in 36 deaths.

Last year, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took the first major step toward a presidential campaign, telling supporters she would more formally announce a campaign plan in early 2019.