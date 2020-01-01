In 1863, President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that slaves in rebel states shall be ‘‘forever free.’’

Birthdays: Documentary maker Frederick Wiseman is 90. Actor Frank Langella is 82. Rock singer-musician Country Joe McDonald is 78. Writer-comedian Don Novello is 77. Senator Robert Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey, is 66. The former head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, is 64. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 62. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis is 33. Echosmith musician Noah Sierota is 24.

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 1, the first day of leap year 2020. There are 365 days left in the year.

In 1892, the Ellis Island Immigrant Station in New York formally opened.

In 1953, country singer Hank Williams Sr., 29, was discovered dead in the back seat of his car during a stop in Oak Hill, W.Va., while he was being driven to a concert date in Canton, Ohio.

In 1959, Fidel Castro and his revolutionaries overthrew Cuban leader Fulgencio Batista, who fled to the Dominican Republic.

In 1975, a jury in Washington found Nixon administration officials John N. Mitchell, H.R. Haldeman, John D. Ehrlichman, and Robert C. Mardian guilty of charges related to the Watergate cover-up (Mardian’s conviction for conspiracy was later overturned on appeal).

In 1984, the breakup of AT&T took place as the telecommunications giant was divested of its 22 Bell System companies under terms of an antitrust agreement.

In 1993, Czechoslovakia peacefully split into two new countries, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

In 2005, desperate, homeless villagers on the tsunami-ravaged island of Sumatra mobbed American helicopters carrying aid as the US military launched its largest operation in the region since the Vietnam War. Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to the US Congress, died near Daytona Beach, Fla., at age 80.

In 2009, an Israeli warplane dropped a 2,000-pound bomb on the home of one of Hamas’ top five decision-makers, instantly killing him and 18 others.

In 2010, A suicide bomber detonated a truckload of explosives on a volleyball field in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 97 people.

Last year, writing in the Washington Post, newly-elected Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said President Trump’s conduct was evidence that Trump “has not risen to the mantle of the office.”