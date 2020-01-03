In 1777, General George Washington’s army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, N.J.

Birthdays: Actor Dabney Coleman is 88. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 84. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 81. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 77. Musician Stephen Stills is 75. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 74. Actress Victoria Principal is 70. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 64. . Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 45. NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 39. Pop musician Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 35.

Today is Friday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2020. There are 363 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1833, Britain seized control of the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic. (Almost 150 years later, Argentina seized the islands from the British, but Britain took them back after a 74-day war.)

In 1868, Japan’s Meiji Restoration reestablished the authority of the emperor and heralded the fall of the military rulers known as shoguns; the upheaval paved the way for Japan’s drive toward becoming a modern power.

In 1938, the March of Dimes campaign to fight polio was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who himself had the disease.

In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.

In 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced the United States was formally terminating diplomatic and consular relations with Cuba.

In 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in California by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Mike Markkula Jr.

In 1990, ousted Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega surrendered to US forces, 10 days after taking refuge in the Vatican’s diplomatic mission.

In 2015, Boko Haram extremists kidnapped about 40 boys and young men and killed scores of soldiers in a bold attack on a multinational military base in northern Nigeria.

Last year, China’s space program achieved a lunar milestone by landing a probe on the mysterious “dark” side of the moon; a side that had been observed many times from lunar orbit but never up close.