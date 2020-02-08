Birthdays: Composer-conductor John Williams is 88. Newscaster Ted Koppel is 80. Actor Nick Nolte is 79. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 77. Actress Mary Steenburgen is 67. Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 64. The former president of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino III, is 60. Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 59. Actress Mary McCormack is 51. Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 50. Actor Seth Green is 46. Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 43. Actor William Jackson Harper is 40. Actress-comedian Cecily Strong is 36. NBA star Klay Thompson is 30. Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 30.

Today is Saturday, Feb. 8, the 39th day of 2020. There are 327 days left in the year.

In 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots was beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after she was implicated in a plot to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.

In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Roanoke Island, North Carolina, ended in victory for Union forces led by Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside.

In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.

In 1922, President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House.

In 1924, the first execution by gas in the United States took place at the Nevada State Prison in Carson City as Gee Jon, a Chinese immigrant convicted of murder, was put to death.

In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.

In 1968, three college students were killed the wake of protests over a whites-only bowling alley. The science-fiction film ‘‘Planet of the Apes,’’ starring Charlton Heston, had its world premiere in New York.

In 1971, NASDAQ, the world’s first electronic stock exchange, held its first trading day.

In 1973, Senate leaders named seven members of a select committee to investigate the Watergate scandal.

In 1976, Martin Scorsese’s violent drama ‘‘Taxi Driver,’’ starring Robert De Niro, was released by Columbia Pictures.

In 1989, 144 people were killed when an American-chartered Boeing 707 filled with Italian tourists hit a fog-covered mountain in the Azores.

In 1993, General Motors sued NBC, alleging that ‘‘Dateline NBC’’ had rigged two car-truck crashes to show that 1973-to-87 GM pickups were prone to fires in side impact crashes.

In 2010, Michael Jackson’s personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of the pop superstar in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In 2015, A riot erupted outside a major soccer stadium in Egypt, with a stampede and fighting between police and fans killing at least 19 people.

Last year, A fire swept through the sleeping quarters of an academy for a Brazilian professional soccer club, killing 10 teenage players. A second woman accused Virginia Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, saying he had raped her 19 years earlier while they were both students at Duke University.