Birthdays: Opera singer Leontyne Price is 93. Actor Robert Wagner is 90. Singer Roberta Flack is 83. Movie director Michael Apted is 79. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 70. Walt Disney Co. chief executive Robert Iger is 69. Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 65. Actress Kathleen Beller is 64. Movie director Alexander Payne is 59. ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 59. Political commentator Glenn Beck is 56. Actress Laura Dern is 53. Writer--director Vince Gilligan (TV: ‘‘Breaking Bad”) is 53. Actress Elizabeth Banks is 46. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 42. Actress Uzo Aduba is 39.

Today is Monday, Feb. 10, the 41st day of 2020. There are 325 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1936, Nazi Germany’s Reichstag passed a law investing the Gestapo secret police with absolute authority, exempt from any legal review.

In 1949, Arthur Miller’s play ‘‘Death of a Salesman’’ opened at Broadway’s Morosco Theater with Lee J. Cobb as Willy Loman.

In 1962, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States.

In 1967, the 25th Amendment Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, was ratified as Minnesota and Nevada adopted it.

In 1968, US figure skater Peggy Fleming, 19, won America’s only gold medal of the Winter Olympic Games in Grenoble, France, in the ladies’ singles event.

In 1992, boxer Mike Tyson was convicted in Indianapolis of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson served three years in prison.) “Roots” author Alex Haley died in Seattle at age 70.

In 2004, the White House, trying to end doubts about President George W. Bush’s Vietnam-era military service, released documents it said proved he had met his requirements in the Texas Air National Guard. Democrat John Kerry won the Virginia and Tennessee primaries.

Advertisement

In 2005, Britain’s Prince Charles announced he would marry his divorced lover, Camilla Parker Bowles, in April. North Korea boasted publicly for the first time that it possessed nuclear weapons.

In 2015, Jon Stewart said he would step down as host of ‘‘The Daily Show’’ on Comedy Central later in the year.

Last year, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar joined the growing group of Democrats jostling for the party’s presidential nomination. At the Grammys, Childish Gambino made history when “This Is America” became the first rap-based track to win record and song of the year.