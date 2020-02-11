In 1531, the Church of England grudgingly accepted King Henry VIII as its supreme head.

Birthdays: Actor Conrad Janis is 92. Gospel singer Jimmy Carter is 88. Fashion designer Mary Quant is 86. Actress Tina Louise is 82. Bandleader Sergio Mendes is 79. Actor Philip Anglim is 68. Former Florida governor Jeb Bush is 67. Singer Sheryl Crow is 58. Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is 56. Actress Jennifer Aniston is 51. Actor Damian Lewis is 49. Singer D’Angelo is 46. Linkin Park M-C/vocalist Mike Shinoda is 43. Singer Aubrey O’Day is 36.

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2020. There are 324 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1937, a six-week-old strike against General Motors ended, with the company agreeing to recognize the United Automobile Workers Union.

In 1945, President Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet leader Josef Stalin signed the Yalta Agreement, in which Stalin agreed to declare war against Imperial Japan following Nazi Germany’s capitulation.

In 1975, Margaret Thatcher was elected leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party.

In 1979, followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini seized power in Iran.

In 1990, South African black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity.

In 2008, the Pentagon charged Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and five other detainees at Guantanamo Bay with murder and war crimes in connection with the Sept. 11 attacks.

In 2011, the streets of Egypt were filled with joy after pro-democracy protesters brought down President Hosni Mubarak, whose resignation ended three decades of authoritarian rule.

In 2012, pop singer Whitney Houston, 48, was found dead in a hotel room bathtub in Beverly Hills, California.

In 2013, with a few words in Latin, Pope Benedict XVI did what no pope had done in more than half a millennium: announced his resignation. The bombshell came during a routine morning meeting of Vatican cardinals. (The 85-year-old pontiff was succeeded by Pope Francis.)

Advertisement

In 2010, Iranian security forces unleashed a crushing sweep against opposition protesters as President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad used the 31st anniversary of the Islamic revolution to defy the West.

Last year, congressional negotiators reached agreement to prevent a government shutdown and finance construction of new barriers along the Mexico border. Robert Bowers, charged with gunning down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, pleaded not guilty to hate crimes and dozens of other counts.