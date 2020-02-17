Birthdays: Actor Hal Holbrook is 95. Actress Christina Pickles is 85. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 84. Actress Brenda Fricker is 75. Actress Becky Ann Baker is 67. Actress Rene Russo is 66. Actor Richard Karn is 64. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 57. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 57. Movie director Michael Bay is 56. Olympic gold medal skier Tommy Moe is 50. Green Day singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong is 48. Actor Jason Ritter is 40. TV personality Paris Hilton is 39. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 39. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 29.

Today is Monday, Feb. 17, the 48th day of 2020. There are 318 days left in the year.

In 1801, the House of Representatives broke an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, electing Jefferson president; Burr became vice president.

In 1815, the United States and Britain exchanged the instruments of ratification for the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812.

In 1863, the International Red Cross was founded in Geneva.

In 1864, during the Civil War, the Union ship USS Housatonic was rammed and sunk in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, by the Confederate hand-cranked submarine HL Hunley in the first attack of its kind; the Hunley also sank.

In 1933, Newsweek magazine was first published under the title ‘‘News-Week.’’

In 1964, the Supreme Court, in Wesberry v. Sanders, ruled that congressional districts within each state had to be roughly equal in population.

In 1965, comedian Joan Rivers made her first appearance on ‘‘The Tonight Show’’ with Johnny Carson.

In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon departed the White House with his wife, Pat, on a historic trip to China.

In 1996, world chess champion Garry Kasparov beat IBM supercomputer ‘‘Deep Blue,’’ winning a six-game match in Philadelphia (however, Kasparov lost to Deep Blue in a rematch in 1997).

In 2006, ten US service members died when a pair of Marine Corps helicopters crashed off the coast of Africa.

Last year, in an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe said a “crime may have been committed” when President Trump fired the head of the FBI and tried to publicly undermine an investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia. George Mendonsa, the Navy sailor who was seen in an iconic photo kissing a woman in a nurse’s uniform in New York’s Times Square to celebrate the end of World War II, died in Rhode Island; he was 95.