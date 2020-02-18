Birthdays: Singer Yoko Ono is 87. Singer-songwriter Bobby Hart is 81. Singer Irma Thomas is 79. Singer Dennis DeYoung is 73. Actress Cybill Shepherd is 70. Actor John Travolta is 66. Game show host Vanna White is 63. Actress Jayne Atkinson is 61. Actor Matt Dillon is 56. Rapper Dr. Dre is 55. Actress Molly Ringwald is 52. Actress Sarah Brown is 45. Singer-musician Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 43. Singer-musician Regina Spektor is 40. Opera singer Isabel Leonard is 38.

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of 2020. There are 317 days left in the year.

In 1861, Jefferson Davis was sworn in as provisional president of the Confederate States of America in Montgomery, Ala.

In 1885, Mark Twain’s ‘‘Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’’ was published for the first time in the United States (after being published in Britain and Canada).

In 1930, photographic evidence of Pluto (now designated a ‘‘dwarf planet”) was discovered by Clyde W. Tombaugh at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Ariz.

In 1970, the ‘‘Chicago Seven’’ defendants were found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic national convention; five were convicted of violating the Anti-Riot Act of 1968 (those convictions were later reversed).

In 1983, 13 people were shot to death at a gambling club in Seattle’s Chinatown in what became known as the Wah Mee Massacre. (Two men were convicted of the killings and are serving life sentences)

In 1994, at the Winter Olympic Games in Norway, US speedskater Dan Jansen won a gold medal, breaking the world record in the 1,000 meters.

In 1997, astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery completed their tune-up of the Hubble Space Telescope after 33 hours of spacewalking; the Hubble was then released using the shuttle’s crane.

In 2001, veteran FBI agent Robert Philip Hanssen was arrested, accused of spying for Russia. (Hanssen later pleaded guilty to espionage and attempted espionage and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.) Auto racing star Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash at the Daytona 500; he was 49.

In 2003, an arson attack involving two South Korean subway trains in the city of Daegu claimed 198 lives. (The arsonist was sentenced to life in prison, where he died in 2004.)

In 2010, in Austin, Texas, software engineer A. Joseph Stack III crashed his single-engine plane into a building containing IRS offices, killing one person besides himself. President Obama personally welcomed the Dalai Lama to the White House, but kept the get-together off camera and low key in an attempt to avoid inflaming tensions with China.

Last year, scientist Wallace Smith Broecker, who raised early alarms about climate change and popularized the term “global warming,” died at a New York hospital at the age of 87.