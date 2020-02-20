Birthdays: Actor Sidney Poitier is 93. Racing Hall of Famer Bobby Unser is 86. Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 83. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 79. Bruins Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 78. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is 78. Movie director Mike Leigh is 77. Actress Brenda Blethyn is 74. Actress Sandy Duncan is 74. Actor Peter Strauss is 73. Former British prime minister Gordon Brown is 69. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 66. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 57. Model Cindy Crawford is 54. Actress Lili Taylor is 53. Actress Lauren Ambrose is 42. MLB All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is 37. Comedian Trevor Noah is 36. Singer Rihanna is 32.

Today is Thursday, Feb. 20, the 51st day of 2020. There are 315 days left in the year.

In 1809, the Supreme Court ruled that no state legislature could annul the judgments or determine the jurisdictions of federal courts.

In 1862, William Wallace Lincoln, the 11-year-old son of President Lincoln and first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, died at the White House, apparently of typhoid fever.

In 1905, the US Supreme Court, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, upheld, 7-2, compulsory vaccination laws to protect the public’s health.

In 1942, Lieutenant Edward ‘‘Butch’’ O’Hare became the US Navy’s first flying ace of World War II by shooting down five Japanese bombers while defending the aircraft carrier USS Lexington in the South Pacific.

In 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Project Mercury’s Friendship 7 spacecraft, which circled the globe three times in a flight lasting 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.

In 1965, America’s Ranger 8 spacecraft crashed on the moon, as planned, after sending back thousands of pictures of the lunar surface.

In 1987, a bomb left by Unabomber Ted Kaczynski exploded behind a computer store in Salt Lake City, seriously injuring store owner Gary Wright. Soviet authorities released Jewish activist Josef Begun.

In 2003, a fire sparked by pyrotechnics broke out during a concert by the group Great White at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, R.I., killing 100 people and injuring about 200 others.

Last year, police in Chicago said “Empire” actor Jessie Smollett was charged with making a false police report when he said he’d been attacked by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck. (Prosecutors would drop the case in March; a grand jury revived the case in February, indicted him on six charges, including lying to police.)