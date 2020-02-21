Birthdays: Movie director Bob Rafelson is 87. Actor-director Richard Beymer is 81. Representative John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, is 80. Media executive David Geffen is 77. Actress Tyne Daly is 74. Actor Anthony Daniels is 74. Tricia Nixon Cox is 74. Former senator Olympia J. Snowe, Republican of Maine, is 73. The Talking Heads musician Jerry Harrison is 71. Actress Christine Ebersole is 67. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 65. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 62. Actor William Baldwin is 57. Blues guitarist Corey Harris is 51. Singer-musician Rhiannon Giddens is 43. Actor Tituss Burgess is 41. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is 41. Comedian-actor-director Jordan Peele is 41. Actress Ellen Page is 33. Actress Sophie Turner is 24.

Today is Friday, Feb. 21, the 52nd day of 2020. There are 314 days left in the year.

In 1958, the USS Gudgeon became the first American submarine to complete a round-the-world cruise, eight months after departing from Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

In 1965, black Muslim leader and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York by assassins identified as members of the Nation of Islam. (Three men were convicted of murder and eventually paroled.)

In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon began his historic visit to China as he and his wife, Pat, arrived in Beijing.

In 1973, Israeli fighter planes shot down Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114 over the Sinai Desert, killing all but five of the 113 people on board.

In 1975, former attorney general John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman were sentenced to 2 1/2 to 8 years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up (each served a year and a-half).

In 1992, Kristi Yamaguchi of the United States won the gold medal in ladies’ figure skating at the Albertville Olympics; Midori Ito of Japan won the silver, Nancy Kerrigan of the US, the bronze.

In 2010, a mistaken US missile attack killed 23 civilians in Afghanistan. (Four American officers were later reprimanded.) Bode Miller finally captured his elusive gold medal, winning the super-combined for his third medal in three events.

In 2018, the Rev. Billy Graham, the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, died at his North Carolina home; he was 99.

Last year, opening the first-ever Vatican summit on preventing clergy sexual abuse, Pope Francis warned 190 bishops and religious superiors that their flocks were demanding concrete action.