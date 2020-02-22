In 1732, the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in the Virginia Colony.

Birthdays: Actor Paul Dooley is 92. Actor James Hong is 91. Actor John Ashton is 72. Actress Julie Walters is 70. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 70. Actress Ellen Greene is 69. Actress-comedian Rachel Dratch is 54. Actor Paul Lieberstein is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 48. Actress Drew Barrymore is 45. Actor Zach Roerig is 35.

Today is Saturday, Feb. 22, the 53rd day of 2020. There are 313 days left in the year.

In 1857, Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scouts, was born in London.

In 1862, Jefferson Davis, already the provisional president of the Confederacy, was inaugurated for a six-year term following his election in November 1861.

In 1909, the Great White Fleet, a naval task force sent on a round-the-world voyage by President Theodore Roosevelt, returned after more than a year at sea.

In 1924, Calvin Coolidge delivered the first presidential radio broadcast from the White House.

In 1935, it became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.

► In 1980, the ‘‘Miracle on Ice’’ took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The US team went on to win the gold medal.)

In 1987, pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.

In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named ‘‘Dolly.’’ (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)

In 2010, Najibullah Zazi, accused of buying beauty supplies to make bombs for an attack on New York City subways, pleaded guilty to conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction, conspiring to commit murder in a foreign country and providing material support for a terrorist organization. New York City police officer Richard Kern, accused of sodomizing a drug suspect in a subway station, was acquitted at trial; two colleagues were acquitted of a cover-up.

► Last year, R&B star R. Kelly was charged in Chicago with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. Police in Jupiter, Fla., said New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft faced charges of soliciting a prostitute after he was twice videotaped in a sex act at a shopping-center massage parlor. (Kraft has pleaded not guilty but issued a written apology.) A California couple pleaded guilty to torture and years of abuse that included shackling some of their 13 children to beds and starving them.