In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII issued an edict outlining his calendar reforms. (The Gregorian Calendar is the calendar in general use today.)

Birthdays: Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 86. Former senator Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut, is 78. Actor Barry Bostwick is 75. Actor Edward James Olmos is 73. Singer-writer Rupert Holmes is 73. Rock singer-guitarist George Thorogood is 70. News anchor Paula Zahn is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 64. Actress Beth Broderick is 61. Singer Michelle Shocked is 58. Movie director Todd Field is 56. Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 43. Actor Daniel Kaluuya is 31.

Today is Monday, Feb. 24, the 55th day of 2020. There are 311 days left in the year.

In 1761, James Otis Jr. went to Superior Court of the Massachusetts colony to argue against ‘‘writs of assistance’’ that allowed British customs officers to arbitrarily search people’s premises, declaring: ‘‘A man’s house is his castle.’’ (Although Otis lost the case, his statement provided early inspiration for American independence.)

In 1803, in its Marbury v. Madison decision, the Supreme Court established judicial review of the constitutionality of statutes.

In 1864, the first Union prisoners arrived at the Confederates’ Andersonville prison camp in Georgia.

In 1868, the US House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.

In 1942, the SS Struma, a charter ship attempting to carry nearly 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to British-mandated Palestine, was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine in the Black Sea; all but one of the refugees perished.

In 1961, the Federal Communications Commission authorized the nation’s first full-scale trial of pay television in Hartford.

In 1981, a jury in White Plains, N.Y., found Jean Harris guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of ‘‘Scarsdale Diet’’ author Dr. Herman Tarnower. (Sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, Harris was granted clemency by New York Governor Mario Cuomo in December 1992.)

In 1988, in a ruling that expanded legal protections for parody and satire, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a $150,000 award that the Rev. Jerry Falwell had won against Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt.

In 1996, Cuba downed two small American planes operated by the group Brothers to the Rescue that it claimed were violating Cuban airspace; all four pilots were killed.

In 2008, Cuba’s Parliament named Raul Castro president, ending nearly 50 years of rule by his brother Fidel.

In 2010, trainer Dawn Brancheau was dragged to her death by a killer whale, Tilikum, at SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla.

In 2015, President Barack Obama, defying a Republican-led Congress, rejected a bill to approve construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline. The Justice Department announced that George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in a 2012 confrontation, would not face federal charges.

Last year, Pope Francis closed a summit on preventing clergy abuse by vowing to confront abusers, end the cover-ups by their superiors, and prioritize the victims.