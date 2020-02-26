Birthdays: Game show host Tom Kennedy is 93. Singer Mitch Ryder is 75. Singer Michael Bolton is 67. The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is 66. Actor Greg Germann is 62. Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, is 62. Bandleader John McDaniel is 59. Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford is 52. Singer Erykah Badu is 49. Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 47. O.A.R. musician Chris Culos is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 41. Pop singer Nate Ruess (fun) is 38.

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 26, the 57th day of 2020. There are 309 days left in the year.

In 1616, astronomer Galileo Galilei met with a Roman Inquisition official, Cardinal Robert Bellarmine, who ordered him to abandon the ‘‘heretical’’ concept of heliocentrism, which held that the Earth revolved around the sun, instead of the other way around.

In 1904, the United States and Panama proclaimed a treaty under which the US agreed to undertake efforts to build a ship canal across the Panama isthmus.

In 1917, President Wilson signed a congressional act establishing Mount McKinley National Park (now Denali National Park) in the Alaska Territory.

In 1919, President Wilson signed a congressional act establishing Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

In 1929, President Coolidge signed a measure establishing Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

In 1952, Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain had developed its own atomic bomb.

In 1966, South Korean troops sent to fight in the Vietnam War massacred at least 380 civilians in Go Dai hamlet.

In 1984, the last US Marines deployed to Beirut as part of an international peacekeeping force withdrew from the Lebanese capital.

In 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb failed to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.)

In 1994, a jury in San Antonio acquitted 11 followers of David Koresh of murder, rejecting claims they had ambushed federal agents; five were convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

Last year, after traveling from Pyongyang in an armored train, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam’s capital ahead of a summit with President Trump, who arrived later in the day aboard Air Force One. A federal appeals court cleared AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner, rejecting claims from the Trump administration that the $81 billion deal would harm consumers and reduce competition.