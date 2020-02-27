In 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.In 1933, Germany’s parliament building, the Reichstag, was gutted by fire; Chancellor Adolf Hitler, blaming the Communists, used the fire to justify suspending civil liberties.

Birthdays: Actress Joanne Woodward is 90. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 86. Actress Barbara Babcock is 83. Actor Howard Hesseman is 80. Actress Debra Monk is 71. Journey guitarist Neal Schon is 66. Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 59. Actor Donal Logue is 54. Country-rock musician Shonna Tucker is 42. Chelsea Clinton is 40. Singer Josh Groban is 39.

In 1943, during World War II, Norwegian commandos launched a successful raid to sabotage a German-operated heavy water plant in Norway. An explosion inside a coal mine near Bearcreek, Mont., killed 74 miners and one rescue worker. The US government, responding to a copper shortage, began circulating one-cent coins made of steel plated with zinc (the steel pennies proved unpopular, since they were easily mistaken for dimes).

In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified.

In 1973, members of the American Indian Movement occupied the hamlet of Wounded Knee in South Dakota, the site of the 1890 massacre of Sioux men, women, and children. (The occupation lasted until the following May.)

In 1982, Wayne Williams was found guilty of murdering two of the 28 young blacks whose bodies were found in the Atlanta area over a 22-month period. (Williams, who was also blamed for 22 other deaths, has maintained his innocence.)

In 1991, Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that ‘‘Kuwait is liberated, Iraq’s army is defeated,’’ and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations.

In 1998, with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s House of Lords agreed to end 1,000 years of male preference by giving a monarch’s first-born daughter the same claim to the throne as any first-born son.In 2010, in Chile, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake and tsunami killed 524 people, caused $30 billion in damage and left more than 200,000 homeless. In 2015, actor Leonard Nimoy, 83, world famous to ‘‘Star Trek’’ fans as the pointy-eared, purely logical science officer Mr. Spock, died in Los Angeles. Boris Nemtsov, a charismatic Russian opposition leader and sharp critic of President Vladimir Putin, was gunned down near the Kremlin.Last year, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un projected optimism as they opened high-stakes talks in Vietnam about curbing Pyongyang’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. In testimony to a House panel, Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, cast Trump as a racist and a con man who had used his inner circle to cover up politically damaging allegations about sex and who had lied during the election campaign about his business interests in Russia. The House approved a measure requiring federal background checks for all firearms sales and transfers, as a handful of Republicans joined Democrats in the first major gun control legislation considered by Congress in nearly 25 years. (The legislation was not taken up by the Senate.)