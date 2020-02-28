Birthdays: Architect Frank Gehry is 91. Actor Gavin MacLeod is 89. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 81. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 80. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 72. Actress Mercedes Ruehl is 72. Actress Bernadette Peters is 72. Former energy secretary Steven Chu is 72. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is 67. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 65. Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 65. Actor John Turturro is 63. Actress Rae Dawn Chong is 59. Actor Robert Sean Leonard is 51. Country singer Jason Aldean is 43.

Today is Friday, Feb. 28, the 59th day of 2020. There are 307 days left in the year.

In 1844, a 12-inch gun aboard the USS Princeton exploded as the ship was sailing on the Potomac River, killing Secretary of State Abel P. Upshur, Navy Secretary Thomas W. Gilmer, and several others.

In 1917, the Associated Press reported that the United States had obtained a diplomatic communication sent by German Foreign Minister Arthur Zimmermann to a German official in Mexico proposing a German alliance with Mexico and Japan should the United States enter World War I. (Outrage over the telegram helped propel America into the conflict.)

In 1953, scientists James D. Watson and Francis H.C. Crick announced they had discovered the double-helix structure of DNA (it was later revealed, after they won the Nobel Prize, that they had taken that information from Rosalind Franklin, then deceased).

In 1983, the long-running TV series ‘‘M-A-S-H’’ ended after 11 seasons on CBS with a special 2½-hour finale that was watched by an estimated 121.6 million people.

In 1993, a gun battle erupted at a religious compound near Waco, Texas, when Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents tried to arrest Branch Davidian leader David Koresh on weapons charges; four agents and six Davidians were killed as a 51-day standoff began.

In 1996, Britain’s Princess Diana agreed to divorce Prince Charles. (Their 15-year marriage officially ended in August 1996; Diana died in a car crash in Paris a year after that.)

In 2013, Benedict XVI became the first pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate. (Benedict was succeeded the following month by Pope Francis.)

In 2014, delivering a blunt warning to Moscow, President Barack Obama expressed deep concern over reported military activity inside Ukraine by Russia and warned ‘‘there will be costs’’ for any intervention.Last year, talks between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un collapsed after the two sides failed to bridge a standoff over US sanctions; the two leaders’ motorcades roared away from the summit site in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi within minutes of each other.