Birthdays: Actor Robert Clary is 94. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 93. Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 76. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 76. Actor Dirk Benedict is 75. Actor-director Ron Howard is 66. Actress Catherine Bach is 65. Actor Tim Daly is 64. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 63. Rock musician Bill Leen is 58. Actor Bryan Batt is 57. Actor Maurice Bernard is 57. Actor Russell Wong is 57. Actor Chris Eigeman is 55. Actor John David Cullum is 54. Actor George Eads is 53. Actor Javier Bardem is 51. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 47. is 39. Actress Lupita Nyong’o is 37. Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 33. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 26.

Today is Sunday, March 1, the 61st day of 2020. There are 305 days left in the year.

In 1781, the Continental Congress declared the Articles of Confederation to be in force, following ratification by Maryland.

In 1790, President George Washington signed a measure authorizing the first United States Census. (Census Day was Aug. 2, 1790.)

In 1893, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio during a meeting of the National Electric Light Association in St. Louis by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires.

In 1932, Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, New Jersey. (Remains identified as those of the child were found the following May.)

In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators’ gallery of the US House of Representatives, wounding five members of Congress. The United States detonated a dry-fuel hydrogen bomb, codenamed Castle Bravo, at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

In 1957, ‘‘The Cat in the Hat’’ by Dr. Seuss was released to bookstores by Random House.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.

In 1966, the Soviet space probe Venera 3 impacted the surface of Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to reach another planet; however, Venera was unable to transmit any data, its communications system having failed.

In 1971, a bomb went off inside a men’s room at the US Capitol; the radical group Weather Underground claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn blast.

In 1974, seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in. (These four defendants were convicted in Jan. 1975, although Mardian’s conviction was later reversed.)