In 1791, Congress passed a measure taxing distilled spirits; it was the first internal revenue act in US history.

Birthdays: Movie director George Miller is 75. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 73. Singer Robyn Hitchcock is 67. Actress Miranda Richardson is 62. Radio personality Ira Glass is 61. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 58. College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 58. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 43. Actress Jessica Biel is 38. Pop singer Camila Cabello is 23. Celtics’ forward Jayson Tatum is 22.

Today is Tuesday, March 3, the 63rd day of 2020. There are 303 days left in the year.

In 1845, Florida became the 27th state.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the National Academy of Sciences.

In 1894, British Prime Minister William Gladstone submitted his resignation to Queen Victoria, ending his fourth and final premiership.

In 1931, ‘‘The Star-Spangled Banner’’ became the national anthem of the United States as President Hoover signed a congressional resolution.

In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger escaped from the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Ind.

In 1943, in London’s East End, 173 people died in a crush of bodies at the Bethnal Green tube station, which was being used as a wartime air raid shelter.

In 1974, a Turkish Airlines DC-10 crashed shortly after takeoff from Orly Airport in Paris, killing all 346 people on board.

In 1985, coal miners in Britain voted to end a year-long strike that proved to be the longest and most violent walkout in British history.

In 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers in a scene captured on amateur video. Twenty-five people were killed when a United Airlines Boeing 737-200 crashed while approaching the Colorado Springs airport.

In 1996, Israel declared ‘‘total war’’ against the militant group Hamas after a bus bomb in Jerusalem killed 19 people, including the bomber, the third such suicide attack in eight days.

In 2001, a plane carrying members of a National Guard engineering crew crashed in heavy rain near Macon, Ga., killing all 21 people on board.

In 2002, voters in Switzerland approved joining the United Nations, abandoning almost 200 years of formal neutrality.

Last year, a tornado roared into the small community of Beauregard, Alabama, killing 23 people; it was the nation’s deadliest tornado in nearly six years.