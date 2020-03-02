Birthdays: Actor John Cullum is 90. Former Soviet president and Nobel peace laureate Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 89. Author John Irving is 78. Actress Laraine Newman is 68. Former senator Russ Feingold, Democrat of Wisconsin, is 67. Pop musician John Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 64. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 58. Blues singer-guitarist Alvin Youngblood Hart is 57. Actor Daniel Craig is 52. Coldplay singer Chris Martin is 43. NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 38. Lake Street Dive musician Mike ‘‘McDuck’’ Olson is 37.

Today is Monday, March 2, the 62nd day of 2020. There are 304 days left in the year.

In 1877, Republican Rutherford B. Hayes was declared the winner of the 1876 presidential election over Democrat Samuel Tilden, even though Tilden had won the popular vote.

In 1917, Puerto Ricans were granted US citizenship as President Wilson signed the Jones-Shafroth Act.

In 1932, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which moved the date of the presidential inauguration from March 4 to Jan. 20, was passed by Congress and sent to the states for ratification.

In 1933, the motion picture ‘‘King Kong’’ had its world premiere at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and the Roxy.

In 1939, the Massachusetts Legislature voted to ratify the Bill of Rights, 147 years after the first 10 amendments to the US Constitution had gone into effect. (Georgia and Connecticut soon followed.)

In 1940, the cartoon character Elmer Fudd made his debut in the Warner Bros. animated short ‘‘Elmer’s Candid Camera,’’ in which the title character finds himself pitted against a rascally rabbit that was a precursor to Bugs Bunny.

In 1943, the three-day Battle of the Bismarck Sea began in the southwest Pacific during World War II; US and Australian warplanes were able to inflict heavy damage on an Imperial Japanese convoy.

In 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that still stands. (Philadelphia won, 169-147.)

In 1972, the United States launched the Pioneer 10 space probe, which flew past Jupiter in late 1973, sending back images and scientific data.

In 1985, the government approved a screening test for AIDS that detected antibodies to the virus, allowing possibly contaminated blood to be excluded from the blood supply.

In 1989, representatives from the 12 European Community nations agreed to ban all production of CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons), the synthetic compounds blamed for destroying the Earth’s ozone layer, by the end of the 20th century.

In 1990, more than 6,000 drivers went on strike against Greyhound Lines Inc. (The company, later declaring an impasse in negotiations, fired the strikers.)

In 1995, the Internet search engine website Yahoo! was incorporated by founders Jerry Yang and David Filo.Last year, Bernie Sanders kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign, proclaiming himself the best prepared to beat Donald Trump. Speaking at a conservative conference in Washington, Trump railed against the policies of “socialism.”