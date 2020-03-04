Birthdays: Actress Paula Prentiss is 82. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 79. Author James Ellroy is 72. Former energy secretary Rick Perry is 70. Singer Chris Rea is 69. Actress Kay Lenz is 67. Musician Emilio Estefan is 67. Filmmaker Scott Hicks is 67. Actress Catherine O’Hara is 66. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 63. Actress Patricia Heaton is 62. Senator Tina Smith, Democrat of Minnesota, is 62. Actor Steven Weber is 59. Rapper Grand Puba is 54. Lemonheads singer Evan Dando is 53. Senator James Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma, is 52.

Today is Wednesday, March 4, the 64th day of 2020. There are 302 days left in the year.

In 1789, the Constitution of the United States went into effect as the first Federal Congress met in New York. (The lawmakers then adjourned for lack of a quorum.)

In 1791, Vermont became the 14th state.

In 1793, George Washington was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States during a ceremony in Philadelphia.

In 1865, President Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term of office; with the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln declared: ‘‘With malice toward none, with charity for all.’’

In 1931, work stated on the William H. Sumner Tunnel from East Boston to downtown; it opened on June 30, 1934.

In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president.

In 1964, Teamsters president James Hoffa and three co-defendants were found guilty by a federal court in Chattanooga, Tenn., of jury tampering.

In 1966, John Lennon of The Beatles was quoted in the London Evening Standard as saying, ‘‘We’re more popular than Jesus now.’’ (After his comments caused an angry backlash in the United States, Lennon sought to clarify his remarks, telling reporters, ‘‘If I had said television was more popular than Jesus, I might have got away with it.”)

In 1974, the first issue of People magazine, then called People Weekly, was published by Time-Life Inc.; on the cover was actress Mia Farrow.

In 1994, in New York, four extremists were convicted of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than a thousand. Comedian John Candy died in Mexico, at age 43.

In 1987, President Reagan addressed the nation on the Iran-Contra affair, acknowledging that his overtures to Iran had ‘‘deteriorated’’ into an arms-for-hostages deal.

In 1998, the US Supreme Court ruled that sexual harassment at work can be illegal even when the offender and victim are of the same gender.

In 2015, the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, charged in the Boston Marathon bombing, began with a statement from his attorney that the 21-year-old former college student committed the crime but did not deserve to die due to the malevolent influence of his dead older brother, Tamerlan; prosecutors called to the witness stand three women who suffered severe injuries in the blasts. (Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death.)

Last year, Boston announced that a sculpture called “The Embrace’’ would be commissioned for the Boston Common to commemorate the influences Martin Luther King and his wife, Coretta, had on the city.