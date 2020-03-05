In 1770, the Boston Massacre took place as British soldiers who’d been taunted by a crowd of colonists opened fire, killing five people.

Birthdays: Actor Paul Sand is 88. Actor James Sikking is 86. Actor Dean Stockwell is 84. Actress Samantha Eggar is 81. Actor Michael Warren is 74. Magician Penn Jillette is 65. Actress Adriana Barraza is 64. Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 54. Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante is 50. Actress Eva Mendes is 46. Singer-violinist Amanda Shires is 38.

Today is Thursday, March 5, the 65th day of 2020. There are 301 days left in the year.

In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson began in the US Senate, with Chief Justice Salmon Chase presiding. The trial ended on May 26 with Johnson’s acquittal.

In 1933, in German parliamentary elections, the Nazi Party won 44 percent of the vote; the Nazis joined with a conservative nationalist party to gain a slender majority in the Reichstag.

In 1946, Winston Churchill delivered his ‘‘Iron Curtain’’ speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., in which he said: ‘‘From Stettin in the Baltic, to Trieste in the Adriatic, an ‘iron curtain’ has descended across the continent, allowing police governments to rule Eastern Europe.’’

In 1953, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin died after three decades in power. Composer Sergei Prokofiev, 61, died in Moscow.

In 1963, country music performers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas, and Hawkshaw Hawkins died in the crash of their plane near Camden, Tenn., along with pilot Randy Hughes (Cline’s manager).

In 1982, comedian John Belushi was found dead of a drug overdose in a rented bungalow in Hollywood; he was 33.

In 2002, President George W. Bush slapped punishing tariffs of 8 to 30 percent on several types of imported steel in an effort to aid the ailing U.S. industry.In 2015, actor Harrison Ford crash-landed his vintage plane on a golf course in Los Angeles after reporting engine failure shortly after takeoff. Last year, billionaire Michael Bloomberg said he would not join the crowded field of Democrats running for president. (He would reverse course and announce his bid in November; he suspended his campaign Wednesday.)