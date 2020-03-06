Birthdays: Former FBI and CIA director William Webster is 96. Former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan is 94. Dancer-actress Carmen de Lavallade is 89. Actress-writer Joanna Miles is 80. Actor Ben Murphy is 78. Opera singer Kiri Te Kanawa is 76. Singer Mary Wilson (The Supremes) is 76. Pink Floyd singer-guitarist David Gilmour is 74. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 73. Singer Kiki Dee is 73. TV consumer reporter John Stossel is 73. Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz is 72. Rock singer-musician Phil Alvin (The Blasters) is 67. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 67. Actor Tom Arnold is 61. Actor D.L. Hughley is 57. Actor Shuler Hensley is 53. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is 48. Vampire Weekend drummer Chris Tomson is 36. Rapper/producer Tyler, the Creator is 29.

Today is Friday, March 6, the 66th day of 2020. There are 300 days left in the year.

In 1475, Italian artist and poet Michelangelo was born in Caprese in the Republic of Florence.

In 1836, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, fell as Mexican forces led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna stormed the fortress after a 13-day siege; the battle claimed the lives of all the Texan defenders, nearly 200 strong, including William Travis, James Bowie and Davy Crockett.

In 1857, the US Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v. Sandford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and therefore could not sue for his freedom in federal court.

In 1933, a national bank holiday declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt aimed at calming panicked depositors went into effect. Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak, wounded in an attempt on Roosevelt’s life the previous month, died at a Miami hospital at age 59.

In 1944, US heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II.

In 1964, heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay officially changed his name to Muhammad Ali.

In 1970, a bomb being built inside a Greenwich Village townhouse by the radical Weathermen accidentally went off, destroying the house and killing three group members.

In 1981, Walter Cronkite signed off for the last time as principal anchorman of ‘‘The CBS Evening News.’’

Last year, a plan to merge Beth Israel Deaconess and Lahey Health advanced with the backing of staff from the state Department of Public Health.