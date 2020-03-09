In 1496, Christopher Columbus concluded his second visit to the Western Hemisphere as he left Hispaniola for Spain.

Birthdays: Talk show host Ralph Emery is 87. Actor Chuck Norris is 80. Actress Katharine Houghton (Film: ‘‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”) is 78. Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 73. Actress Aloma Wright is 70. Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 67. Actress Sharon Stone is 62. Britain’s Prince Edward is 56. Rock singer Edie Brickell is 54. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 43. Country singer Carrie Underwood is 37.

Today is Tuesday, March 10, the 70th day of 2020. There are 296 days left in the year.

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln assigned Ulysses S. Grant, who had just received his commission as lieutenant-general, to the command of the Armies of the United States.

In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: ‘‘Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you’’ from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.

In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad ‘‘conductor’’ Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York; she was in her 90s.

In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee (on his 41st birthday) to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.)

In 1980, ‘‘Scarsdale Diet’’ author Dr. Herman Tarnower was shot to death at his home in Purchase, New York. (Tarnower’s former lover, Jean Harris, was convicted of his murder; she served nearly 12 years in prison before being released in January 1993.)

In 1988, prior to the 50th anniversary of the Anschluss, Austrian President Kurt Waldheim apologized on his country’s behalf for atrocities committed by Austrian Nazis.

In 2000, Pope John Paul II approved sainthood for Katharine Drexel, a Philadelphia socialite who had taken a vow of poverty and devoted her fortune to helping poor blacks and American Indians. (Drexel, who died in 1955, was canonized in October 2000.)

In 2004, teenage sniper Lee Boyd Malvo was sentenced in Chesapeake, Virginia, to life in prison for his role in the October 2002 killing rampage in the Washington, D.C., area that left 10 people dead. (Malvo, 19, was sentenced a day after sniper mastermind John Allen Muhammad was given the death penalty.)

In 2015, breaking her silence in the face of a growing controversy over her use of a private email address and server, Hillary Rodham Clinton conceded that she should have used government email as secretary of state but insisted she had not violated any federal laws or Obama administration rules. A US Army helicopter crashed in dense fog during a training exercise at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, killing seven elite Marines and four experienced soldiers.

Last year, a Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from the capital, Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board; the crash was similar to one in October in which a 737 Max 8 flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 people on the plane. (The aircraft would be grounded worldwide after the two disasters, bringing fierce criticism to Boeing over the design and rollout of the jetliner.) “Captain Marvel,” the first female-fronted superhero movie from Marvel Studios, took in more than $150 million domestically and $455 million globally on its opening weekend.