Birthdays: Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is 89. Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 86. Musician Flaco Jimenez is 81. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 70. Movie director Jerry Zucker is 70. Singer Nina Hagen is 65. Director Peter Berg is 58. Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier is 58. Actress Alex Kingston is 57. Singer Lisa Loeb is 52. Neo-soul keyboardist Al Gamble for St. Paul the Broken Bones is 51. Singer Pete Droge is 51. Actor Terrence Howard is 51. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 49.

Today is Wednesday, March 11, the 71st day of 2020. There are 295 days left in the year.

In 1888, the Blizzard of ‘88, also known as the ‘‘Great White Hurricane,’’ began inundating the Northeast, resulting in some 400 deaths.

In 1918, what are believed to be the first confirmed US cases of a deadly global flu pandemic were reported among US Army soldiers stationed at Fort Riley, Kans; 46 would die. (The worldwide outbreak of influenza claimed an estimated 20 to 40 million lives.)

In 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Lend-Lease Bill, providing war supplies to countries fighting the Axis.

In 1942, as Japanese forces continued to advance in the Pacific during World War II, US Army General Douglas MacArthur left the Philippines for Australia, where he vowed on March 20, ‘‘I shall return’’ — a promise he kept more than 2½ years later.

In 1954, the Army charged that Senator Joseph R. McCarthy, Republican of Wisconsin, and his subcommittee’s chief counsel, Roy Cohn, had exerted pressure to obtain favored treatment for Private G. David Schine, a former consultant to the subcommittee. (The confrontation culminated in the famous Senate Army-McCarthy hearings.)

In 1985, Mikhail S. Gorbachev was chosen to succeed the late Konstantin U. Chernenko as general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.

In 2003, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leader of Turkey’s governing party, was named prime minister.

In 2004, ten bombs exploded in quick succession across the commuter rail network in Madrid, killing 191 people in an attack linked to Al Qaeda-inspired militants.

In 2011, a magnitude-9.0 earthquake and resulting tsunami struck Japan’s northeastern coast, killing nearly 20,000 people and severely damaging the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power station.

Last year, airlines in Ethiopia, China, Indonesia and elsewhere grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliner after the second devastating crash of one of the planes in five months.