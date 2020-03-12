In 1639, New College was renamed Harvard College for clergyman John Harvard.

Birthdays: Jazz musician Roy Haynes is 95. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 87. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 81. Opera singer Julia Migenes is 71. Actor William H. Macy is 70. Comedian Robin Duke is 66. Actress Dana Delany is 64. Republican Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota, is 63. U2 bassist Adam Clayton is 60. Jazz musician Terence Blanchard is 58. Actor Emile Hirsch is 35. Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin is 25. Tennis star Coco Gauff is 16.

Today is Friday, March 13, the 73rd day of 2020. There are 293 days left in the year.

In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis signed a measure allowing black slaves to enlist in the Confederate States Army with the promise they would be set free.

In 1887, the worst train accident in Massachusetts history occurred just south of the Forest Hills Station when a section of the Bussey Bridge collapsed, sending a Boston & Providence morning commuter train hurtling off a high embankment. At least 37 people were killed.

In 1925, the Tennessee General Assembly approved a bill prohibiting the teaching of the theory of evolution. (Governor Austin Peay signed the measure on March 21.)

In 1933, banks in the US began to reopen after a ‘‘holiday’’ declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 1934, a gang that included John Dillinger and ‘‘Baby Face’’ Nelson robbed the First National Bank in Mason City, Iowa, making off with $52,344.

In 1954, the Battle of Dien Bien Phu began during the First Indochina War as Viet Minh forces attacked French troops, who were defeated nearly two months later.

In 1969, the Apollo 9 astronauts splashed down, ending a mission that included the successful testing of the Lunar Module.

In 1980, Ford Motor Co. chairman Henry Ford II announced he was stepping down, the same day a jury in Winamac, Ind., found the company not guilty of reckless homicide in the fiery deaths of three young women in a Ford Pinto.

In 1996, a gunman burst into an elementary school in Dunblane, Scotland, and opened fire, killing 16 children and one teacher before killing himself.

In 2013, Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina was elected pope, choosing the name Francis; he was the first pontiff from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium.

Last year, Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse, was sentenced in Australia to six years in prison for molesting two choirboys in an Australian cathedral.