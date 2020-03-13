In 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America’s cotton industry.

Birthdays: Singer Phil Phillips (Song: ‘‘Sea of Love”) is 94. Former astronaut Frank Borman is 92. Actor Michael Caine is 87. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 87. Comedian Billy Crystal is 72. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 62. Rock musician Michael Bland is 51. Country singer Kristian Bush is 50. Actress Betsy Brandt is 47. Corey Stoll is 44. Actor Chris Klein is 41. Actor Ansel Elgort is 26. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 23.

Today is Saturday, March 14, the 74th day of 2020. There are 292 days left in the year.

In 1883, German political philosopher Karl Marx died in London at age 64.

In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an executive order designed to prevent Japanese laborers from immigrating to the United States as part of a ‘‘gentlemen’s agreement’’ with Japan.

In 1962, Democrat Edward M. Kennedy officially launched in Boston his successful candidacy for the US Senate seat from Massachusetts once held by his brother, President John F. Kennedy. (Edward Kennedy served in the Senate for nearly 47 years.)

In 1964, a jury in Dallas found Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to death. (Both the conviction and death sentence were overturned, but Ruby died before he could be retried.)

In 1967, the body of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In 1990, the Soviet Congress of People’s Deputies held a secret ballot that elected Mikhail S. Gorbachev to a new, powerful presidency.

In 2002, the government charged the Arthur Andersen accounting firm with obstruction of justice, securing its first indictment in the collapse of Enron. (Although Arthur Andersen was later found guilty, its conviction was overturned by the US Supreme Court; however, the damage to the firm’s reputation was enough to put it out of business.)

In 2010, French voters, scarred by their country’s economic crisis, dealt President Nicolas Sarkozy and his conservative leadership a stern blow by strongly favoring leftist candidates in regional elections.

Math enthusiasts observed ‘‘Pi Day,’’ in which the date — 3-14-15 — lined up with the first five digits of the mathematical constant pi: 3.1415.

Last year, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke jumped into the 2020 Democratic presidential race. (His candidacy would fail to recapture the enthusiasm and interest generated by his 2018 Senate bid, and he would drop out of the race in November.) The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled that gun-maker Remington could be sued over how it marketed the rifle that was used to kill 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. (The US Supreme Court later rejected an appeal from Remington Arms and allowed the lawsuit to go forward.) Former Sen. Birch Bayh, a liberal Democrat who championed the Title IX federal law banning discrimination against women in college sports, died at the age of 91.