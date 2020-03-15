Birthdays: Game show host Chuck Woolery is 79. Singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker is 78. Country singer Robin Williams is 73. Actor Erik Estrada is 71. Actor Victor Garber is 71. Asleep at the Wheel singer Ray Benson is 69. Bluegrass multi-instrumenalist Tim O’Brien is 66. Heart singer Nancy Wilson is 66. Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 66. Actor Clifton Powell is 64. Rapper Flavor Flav is 61. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 56. Movie director Gore Verbinski is 56. Singer Tracy Bonham is 53. Actress Lauren Graham is 53. Actor Tim Kang is 47. Actress Alexandra Daddario is 34.

Today is Monday, March 16, the 76th day of 2020. There are 290 days left in the year.

In 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and his crew reached the Philippines, where Magellan was killed during a battle with natives the following month.

In 1802, President Jefferson signed a measure authorizing the establishment of the Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

In 1850, Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel ‘‘The Scarlet Letter’’ was published.

In 1926, rocket science pioneer Robert H. Goddard successfully tested the first liquid-fueled rocket at his Aunt Effie’s farm in Auburn, Mass.

In 1935, Adolf Hitler decided to break the military terms set by the Treaty of Versailles by ordering the rearming of Germany.

In 1945, during World War II, American forces declared they had secured Iwo Jima, although pockets of Japanese resistance remained.

In 1966, NASA launched Gemini 8, commanded by Neil Armstrong, on a mission to rendezvous and dock with Agena, a target vehicle in orbit; although the docking was successful, the joined vehicles began spinning, forcing Gemini to disconnect and abort the flight.

In 1968, the My Lai massacre took place during the Vietnam War as US Army soldiers hunting for Viet Cong fighters and sympathizers killed unarmed villagers in two hamlets of Son My village; estimates of the death toll vary from 347 to 504. Senator Robert F. Kennedy of New York announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In 1987, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In 1991, a plane carrying seven members of country singer Reba McEntire’s band and her tour manager crashed into Otay Mountain in Southern California, killing all on board. US skaters Kristi Yamaguchi, Tonya Harding, and Nancy Kerrigan swept the World Figure Skating Championships in Munich, Germany.

In 1994, figure skater Tonya Harding pleaded guilty in Portland, Ore., to conspiracy to hinder prosecution for covering up an attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan, avoiding jail but drawing a $100,000 fine.

In 2003, American activist Rachel Corrie, 23, was crushed to death by an Israeli military bulldozer while trying to block demolition of a Palestinian home in the Gaza Strip.

In 2004, China declared victory in its fight against bird flu, saying it had ‘‘stamped out’’ all its known cases.

Last year, relatives waited for authorities to release the remains of the 51 Muslim worshippers killed in massacres at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.