Birthdays: The former national chairwoman of the NAACP, Myrlie Evers-Williams, is 87. Former astronaut Ken Mattingly is 84. Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 76. Former CIA director Michael Hayden is 75. Actor Patrick Duffy is 71. Actor Kurt Russell is 69. Actress Lesley-Anne Down is 66. Actor Gary Sinise is 65. Actor Christian Clemenson is 62. Former basketball and baseball player and current Celtics president Danny Ainge is 61. Actor Rob Lowe is 56. The Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan is 53. Actor Mathew St. Patrick is 52. Olympic gold medal soccer player Mia Hamm is 48. Actress Amelia Heinle is 47. Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton is 43. Rock singer-songwriter Hozier is 30. Actor John Boyega is 28. Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky is 23.

Today is Tuesday, March 17, the 77th day of 2020. There are 289 days left in the year. This is St. Patrick’s Day.

In 1762, New York held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade.

In 1776, the Revolutionary War siege of Boston ended as British forces evacuated the city.

In 1912, the Camp Fire Girls organization was incorporated in Washington, D.C., two years to the day after it was founded in Thetford, Vt. (The group is now known as Camp Fire.)

In 1936, Pittsburgh’s Great St. Patrick’s Day Flood began as the Monongahela and Allegheny rivers and their tributaries, swollen by rain and melted snow, started exceeding flood stage; the high water was blamed for more than 60 deaths.

In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled Tibet for India in the wake of a failed uprising by Tibetans against Chinese rule.

In 1969, Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel.

In 1970, the United States cast its first veto in the UN Security Council, killing a resolution that would have condemned Britain for failing to use force to overthrow the white-ruled government of Rhodesia.

In 1992, 29 people were killed in the truck bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires.

In 2005, baseball players told Congress that steroids were a problem in the sport; stars Rafael Palmeiro and Sammy Sosa testified they hadn’t used them while Mark McGwire refused to say whether he had. (McGwire owned up to steroid use in January 2010.)

Last year, thousands of people paid tribute at makeshift memorials to the victims of a gunman who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.