Birthdays: Composer John Kander is 93. Country singer Charley Pride is 86. Nobel peace laureate and former South African president F.W. de Klerk is 84. Actor Kevin Dobson is 77. Actor Brad Dourif is 70. Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell is 69. Singer Irene Cara is 61. Movie writer-director Luc Besson is 61. Singer-songwriter James McMurtry is 58. Singer-actress Vanessa L. Williams is 57. Olympic gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair is 56. Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is 54. Rapper-actress Queen Latifah is 50. Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebusis 48. Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 48.

Today is Wednesday, March 18, the 78th day of 2020. There are 288 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1766, Britain repealed the Stamp Act of 1765.

In 1925, the Tri-State Tornado struck Southeastern Missouri, Southern Illinois, and southwestern Indiana, resulting in some 700 deaths.

In 1937, in America’s worst school disaster, nearly 300 people, most of them children, were killed in a natural gas explosion at the New London Consolidated School in Rusk County, Texas.

In 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.

In 1942, President Roosevelt signed an order authorizing the War Relocation Authority, which was put in charge of interning Japanese-Americans, with Milton Eisenhower (the brother of Dwight D. Eisenhower) as its director.

In 1963, the US. Supreme Court, in Gideon v. Wainwright, ruled unanimously that state courts were required to provide legal counsel to criminal defendants who could not afford to hire an attorney on their own.

In 1965, the first spacewalk took place as Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov went outside his Voskhod 2 capsule, secured by a tether.

In 1996, rejecting an insanity defense, a jury in Dedham convicted John C. Salvi III of murdering two women in attacks at two Boston-area abortion clinics in December 1994. (Salvi later committed suicide in his prison cell.)

Advertisement

In 2005, doctors in Florida, acting on orders of a state judge, removed Terri Schiavo’s feeding tube. (Despite the efforts of congressional Republicans to intervene and repeated court appeals by Schiavo’s parents, the brain-damaged woman died on March 31, at age 41.)

Last year, Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara stepped down from the studio following claims he had promised roles to an actress with whom he was having an affair; he was one of the highest-ranking Hollywood executives to be felled by sexual misconduct allegations.