Birthdays: Singer Vera Lynn is 103. Director-comedian Carl Reiner is 98. Actor Hal Linden is 89. Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is 81. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 75. Bruins Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 72. Blues singer Marcia Ball is 71. Actor William Hurt is 70. Rock drummer Carl Palmer is 70. Rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan is 69. Actress Amy Aquino is 63. Movie director Spike Lee is 63. Actress Holly Hunter is 62. Model-designer Kathy Ireland is 57. Actor Michael Rapaport is 50.

Today is Friday, March 20, the 80th day of 2020. There are 286 days left in the year.

In 1760, the worst fire in Colonial American history ripped through Boston. Starting in a tavern, the wind-whipped blaze destroyed homes along King and Congress streets and barreled down to the wharves, where it lit up 10 ships. Although no one was killed, about 350 homes, businesses, and shops were consumed.

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte returned to Paris after escaping exile on Elba, beginning his ‘‘Hundred Days’’ rule.

In 1854, the Republican Party was founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Ripon, Wisc.

In 1899, Martha Place of Brooklyn became the first woman to be executed in the electric chair as she was put to death at Sing Sing for the murder of her stepdaughter.

In 1942, Army General Douglas MacArthur, having evacuated the Philippines at the order of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, told reporters in Australia: ‘‘I came out of Bataan, and I shall return.’’

In 1976, kidnapped newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was convicted of armed robbery for her part in a San Francisco bank holdup carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison; she was released after serving 22 months, and was pardoned in 2001 by President Clinton.)

In 1977, voters in Paris chose former French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac to be the French capital’s first mayor in more than a century.

In 1995, in Tokyo, 12 people were killed and more than 5,500 others sickened when packages containing the chemical sarin were leaked on five separate subway trains by Aum Shinrikyo cult members.

In 1996, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Erik and Lyle Menendez of first-degree murder in the shotgun slayings of their wealthy parents. (They were sentenced to life in prison without parole.)

In 2004, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide rallied against the US-led war in Iraq on the first anniversary of the start of the conflict.

In 2010, Pope Benedict XVI sent an unprecedented letter to Ireland apologizing for chronic child abuse within the Roman Catholic Church, but failed to calm anger of many victims.

Last year, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels announced agreement on a $426.5 million, 12-year contract, an MLB record deal. A UN court upheld the genocide and war crimes convictions of ex-Bosnian Serb president Radovan Karadzic and sentenced him to life behind bars.